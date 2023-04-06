Butyl Rubber Market is estimated to be US$ 6463.33 million with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2032-BY PMI

Butyl Rubber Market, By Product (Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Regular Butyl Rubber, Halogenated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber, and Others)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butyl Rubber is an elastomeric polymer. Butyl rubber is widely used in sealants and adhesives where it acts as a modifiers and as a primary binders. Butyl rubber are used as a sealant and adhesives in the lamination, carpentry, plastic tiles attachment, shoe manufacturer, tapes, valve cement, ceramics and flooring adhesives. Butyl rubber are also used as a consumer products in making gum base in chewing gums, for sports goods, electrical packing, etc. Butyl rubber are used in construction industry for improvement of cement and sealant tapes and improving weather ability of asphalt. Butyl rubber are used in industries in the formulations for condenser packaging, conveyor belts and tank linings. Butyl rubber are used mostly in automotive sectors in making of tires, inner tubes. Butyl rubber is capable of producing more tubeless tires with air retaining capacity. Butyl rubber is high in demand in healthcare sector for protection of sterile pharmaceutical products from contamination during usage. Butyl rubber are used in stoppers, injection vials, seals for infusion containers, etc. Due to wide variety of applications the demand for butyl rubber has been increased. Asia Pacific has become the largest butyl rubber manufacturer region in the world due to increase in automotive sectors. Global Butyl Rubber Market accounted for US$ 4207.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6463.33 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%
The report “Butyl Rubber Market, By Product (Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Regular Butyl Rubber, Halogenated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Adhesives & Sealants, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables, and Others), and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
• In 2017, Reliance Industries & Russian petrochemical Sibur, has signed an agreement to set up Butyl Rubber which will be the first unit in South Asia’s at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The unit set up at Reliance Industries Ltd., will be able to produce around 60,000 tonnes of halogenated butyl rubber every year under the RSEPL (Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.) in which the Reliance Industries will owns about 74.9% & Sibur to 25.1% in Butyl Rubber production.
• In 2013, TOLYATTIKAUCHUK which is the subsidiary of Russian petrochemical company Sibur, has commissioned 3rd butyl rubber separation line which will upgrade the production facility, improving equipment reliability, reducing environmental impact and increasing design capacity. The new line will achieve the consistently high yield product and quality. Around 70% of butyl rubber by TOLYATTIKAUCHUK will exported to importers like Canada, USA, France, Belgium, Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, Poland and other countries
Butyl Rubber innovation is growing around the world, owing to recent advancements. Wide variety of applications in adhesives and sealants, wires and cables, tires and tubes, pharmaceutical products, etc., has increased the demand of Butyl Rubber in market. Rise in automotive sector due to transportation and urbanization has increased demand for butyl rubber as it is used widely due to its excellent properties. Use of butyl rubber in pharmaceutical like in manufacturing of blood collection tubes, caps, stoppers has driven the growth in market. However, the newly advanced techniques and wide variety of applications in mostly automotive industries has given rise in Butyl Rubber market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Butyl Rubber Market accounted for US$ 4207.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6463.33 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%.The Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented based on Product, Application and Region.
• Based on Product, Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented into Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Regular Butyl Rubber, Halogenated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber, and others.
• Based on Application, Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Adhesives & Sealants, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables, and others.
• By Region, the Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Butyl Rubber Market:
• Japan Butyl Company
• Reliance Industries Ltd.
• Lanxess AG
• Kiran Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd.
• INEOS AG
• Huntsman International LLC.
• ExonMobil Chemical Co.
• China Petrochemical Corporation
• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
• Arlanxeo, Sibur International GmbH
• Timco Rubber
• Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Materials Co. Ltd.
• SABIC
• Eni S.p.A., etc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Alumina Trihydrate Market -By End-Use Industry (Plastic, Building and Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Glass, Rubber, and Others (Paper Industry and Chemical Industry), By Application (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
High Temperature Gasket Materials Market- By Material Type (Fluorosilicone, Silicon, Graphite, Fiber glass, Mica, Teflon, Mica, Stainless Steel and alloy, UHT Liquid Gasket Materials, Nitrile Rubber, and Thermiculite) By Design Type (Kammprofile, Spiral Wound, Double-jacketed, and Fishbone) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here