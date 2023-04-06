Filter Membrane Market – Key players like Koch Membrane Systems, Inc, Veolia-BY PMI

Filter Membrane Market, By Type (Polymeric Membrane, Ceramic Membrane, and Other Membrane), By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration.
The filter membrane market accounted for US$ 13.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 25.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%
The report "Filter Membrane Market, By Type (Polymeric Membrane, Ceramic Membrane, and Other Membrane), By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, and Reverse Osmosis), By Application (Waste Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Chemical Processing, Industrial Gas Processing, and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Uses), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
• In September 2020, ETH researchers developed a filter membrane made out of whey proteins and activated carbon. In a new study, they demonstrated just how efficient this membrane is at filtering radioactive elements from contaminated water.
• In December 2019, Suez Inc. Company expanded the ultrafiltration global membrane manufacturing center in Oroszlany, Hungary.
Many chemical processes use filtration by membrane to desalinate, diafilter, purify dyes, pigments and optical brighteners, to clean the wastewater and rinse water currents, for the concentration and dehydration of minerals such as kaolin clay, titanium dioxide and calcium carbonate, the clarification of caustic agents, the production of polymers or the recuperation of metals. Filtration improves production as well as reducing the operator’s workload and the maintenance costs. The membranes are also a standard part of the industrial production lines for enzymes, when concentrating enzymes prior to other processes. Filtration by membrane can be used to clarify unprocessed juice without using primary clarifiers, thus eliminating many ambient problems and improving the quality and the performance of other traditional methods. The membranes can also clarify, divide and concentrate various sugar solutions in the production process. Filtration by membrane is a valuable part of the production process, especially in the manufacture of dairy ingredients. Its applications can be divided into three categories: applications to milk, applications to whey and other applications such as clarified cheese brine.
The growing awareness among consumers is enabling water processing plants as well as government bodies to place more emphasis on limiting the concentrations and number of chemicals that are utilized during water treatment. Awareness of water scarcity has influenced the demand for water reuse in water stressed areas. Governments and municipal authorities are increasingly waking up to the effects of environmental degradation on the economy. The continuous rise in infrastructure and rapid industrialization has resulted in increased polluted water sources in the region. To tackle such issues, countries such as India and China are continuously implementing stringent regulations to protect the environment. Mandatory adherence of certain environmental standards by the national governments, especially in areas with water scarcity have influenced the demand for better water treatment technology including filter membrane technology.
The global filter membrane market accounted for US$ 13.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 25.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The market report has been segmented on the type, technology, application, and region.
• By type, ceramic membranes are thermally stable, microporous, chemically resistant, and are often used for microfiltration. The ceramic segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher rate during the forecast period.
• By technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment accounted for the largest market size in the filter membrane. Reverse osmosis offers high efficiency in terms of water purification; it can typically remove up to 99% of most of the mineral contaminants. Thus, RO witnesses a huge demand for water purification purposes.
• By application, water & wastewater accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period. Water and wastewater treatment have a wide range of applications in both industrial and municipal sectors.
• By region, Asia Pacific constituted over one-third market share within the filter membrane market. Increasing usage of filter membrane in water processing plants for purification and the dairy & food industries for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes in this region create huge demand for membrane filtration technology. China dominated the Asia Pacific filter membrane market. The filter membrane market in this country is majorly driven by the increasing use of membrane filtration technology for water purification. The growing population in this country has led to a rising need for sustainable purification technologies to ensure the supply of safe drinking water. India is projected to be the fastest-growing membrane filtration market for food & beverages during the review period.
Competitive Landscape:
• DOW Chemical Company
• Hyflux Ltd
• LG Water Solutions
• Toray Industries, Inc.
• GE Water & Process Technologies
• Koch Membrane Systems, Inc
• Veolia, SPX Flow, Inc
• Prominent GmbH
• Pentair Plc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
