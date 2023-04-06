Automotive E-Commerce Market is estimated to be US$ 256.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8%-By PMI

Automotive E-Commerce Market accounted for US$ 42.76 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 256.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The worldwide industry's expansion, rising automotive sales, and the digitalization of interfaces and channels all drive market growth. Furthermore, rising customer income and increased internet usage has resulted in an increase in online sales of vehicle parts and gears, thereby supporting market expansion during the period under consideration.
The report " Global Automotive E-Commerce Market By Type (Infotainment and Multimedia, Engine Components, Tires and wheels, Interior Accessories, and Electrical Product), By Application (B2B, and B2C), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said in April 2020 that it will invest USD 28 billion in cloud infrastructure over the next three years. As the pandemic reached its apex in China, this strategy is thought to have seen an increase in demand for business software.
Low operating costs are a significant driving force for product development in the automotive e-commerce market. Consumer awareness of online maintenance tutorials is increasing, which is positively impacting market growth. Furthermore, the quick availability of replacement parts, combined with simple procedures such as changing oil, tyres, and mirrors with little tools, is driving the DIY sales outlet sector. Furthermore, the industry's demand will be fueled by the ease with which customers may browse the products, as well as the discounts and cost reductions offered in comparison to traditional ways.
Automotive E-Commerce Market accounted for US$ 42.76 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 256.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The global automotive e-commerce market report segments the market on the basis of type, application, and region.
• Based on Type, Global Automotive E-Commerce Market is segmented into Infotainment and Multimedia, Engine Components, Tires and wheels, Interior Accessories, and Electrical Product.
• Based on Application, Global Automotive E-Commerce Market is segmented into B2B, and B2C.
• By Region, the Global Automotive E-Commerce Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Automotive E-Commerce Market:
The key players operating in the automotive e-commerce market are Amazon, eBay, Taobao, Tmall, Alibaba Group, Wal-Mart, JD, Snapdeal and Denso Corporation
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related Report:
Retail E-commerce Packaging Market, By Type (Protective Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Security Envelopes, Tapes & Labels, and Others), By Application (Electronics & Consumer Goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home Furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
E-Commerce in Agriculture Market, By Component (Farmers, Buyers, Produce), By Business Type (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C)), By Channel (Direct, Distribution), By Category (Web Portal Model, Online Content Providers, Online Retailers, Online Distributors, Online Market Maker, Online Community Provider), and By Region (By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Frequently asked questions related to the Automotive E-Commerce Market:
1. Which factors are driving the growth of the Automotive E-Commerce Market?
The growth of the Automotive E-Commerce Market is driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage, growing demand for convenience and efficiency in automotive shopping, and rising e-commerce adoption in emerging markets.
2. Which regions are witnessing the highest demand for Automotive E-Commerce?
The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest demand for Automotive E-Commerce, followed by North America and Europe.
3. What are the key players operating in the Automotive E-Commerce Market?
Some of the key players operating in the Automotive E-Commerce Market include Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AutoZone Inc., O'Reilly Automotive Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., and others.
4. What is the future outlook for the Automotive E-Commerce Market?
The Automotive E-Commerce Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms, the growing popularity of online marketplaces, and the rising demand for personalized and customized automotive products and services. Additionally, the increasing focus on customer-centricity and seamless omnichannel experiences is expected to further boost the growth of the market.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here