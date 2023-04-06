IIS LTD launch new initiative to recover lost funds for victims of cryptocurrency fraud
STOCKPORT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligence and Investigation Services Ltd (IIS LTD) are proud to announce the launch of their dedicated initiative to help clients recover lost funds from fraudulent online schemes within the Cryptocurrency and NFT markets. Specialists in the digital recovery space, IIS LTD are now actively seeking clients who have lost funds through fraud or other deceitful activities.
With increased interest in the cryptocurrency market in recent years, including celebrity endorsements and more, it has grown exponentially. However, the nature of digital assets like cryptocurrency has allowed a criminal element to target potential investors with numerous fraudulent opportunities and scams.
The result is that there are many investors who have had their funds stolen, and here is where the uncertainty around how digital currencies operate are used again. Those who have lost funds are frequently told that there is nothing that can be done, that once taken, those funds are untraceable and unrecoverable. The goal is to deter anyone from trying to identify and locate lost funds, but with the volume of fraudulent activity increasing rapidly, this means a large number of investors who seemingly have no recourse to retrieve their funds.
But this is simply not the case. As experts in the field, IIS LTD provide comprehensive support services for victims of cryptocurrency fraud. Using highly experienced legal and technical experts, IIS LTD can help trace, identify and recover lost funds in a broad range of circumstances. Covering any cryptocurrency on the market, IIS LTD can trace funds through transactions to identify where they are currently held.
IIS LTD also cover similar processes for victims of other financial fraud, including Forex schemes, stock trading, Binary Options and Bank guarantee frauds. If you are the victim of a financial scam of any kind, IIS LTD can help. In addition to fund recovery, clients can also leverage their in-depth market insights to assess any potential financial investment program being considered to ensure it is accountable and viable.
Timothy Crispin, Co-Founder at Intelligence and Investigation Services Ltd, noted that “Technology has moved on, but what we think of as a crime has not always kept up. Digital fraud is just as damaging as any other, the funds lost are as real as the money in your pocket, and the sums involved are vast.”
He continued, “Since 2021 alone, estimates are that over $1 Billion has been stolen through fraudulent schemes like pig slaughter scams and other scam operations within the cryptocurrency industry. The narrative that there is nothing that can be done needs to be challenged, and that is what we set out to do. We will assess any case and determine whether we can help, and if we can, we will trace those funds and confront the people currently holding it on our client’s behalf.”
This new service for victims of fraud is available now, with a dedicated team of specialists in place to assist clients with all kinds of fund recovery challenges.
About IIS LTD
Providing a robust investigative approach and passionate pursuit of lost funds, Intelligence and Investigation Services Ltd are known for their no-nonsense approach to fraudsters of all kinds.
For more information about their services, please visit https://iis-refunds.com/. and contact them through their online form at https://iis-refunds.com/contact-us/.
Timothy Crispin
