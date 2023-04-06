Splatt Lawyers' team of Car Accident Lawyers Welcomes E-scooter Ban
EINPresswire.com/ -- Splatt Lawyers' car accident legal team have welcomed the recent decision by Paris authorities to ban escooters from the city's sidewalks, effective immediately. The change in road rules comes after a series of accidents involving the increasingly popular mode of transport left dozens of people injured and several fatalities. This move by Paris authorities aims to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by using electric scooters.
According to the French Road Safety Observatory, escooter accidents have risen sharply over the past few years, with a significant number of them happening in Paris. In 2021 alone, there have been over 1200 accidents involving electric scooters in France, leading to 18 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Of these accidents, more than 400 were reported in Paris alone. These disturbing incidents and trends have prompted local authorities to take action to protect citizens and prevent further harm.
Splatt lawyers, a prominent Queensland car accident law firm, firmly believe that scooters should have been banned some time ago. The firm's principal Kerry Splatt stated, "our road accident compensation lawyers see the harm and devastation electric scooter injuries have on people's lives. Something that should be a source of joy is instead a source of misery."
Many accidents involving electric scooters occur when riders fail to respect the rules of the road and ride recklessly, putting themselves and others at risk, like failing to wear a helmet. The escooter sidewalk ban will help prevent such accidents, as it will force riders to use dedicated bike lanes or roads where they can be easily seen and avoided by other road users.
"Escooters are a serious danger on our roads and sidewalks, and we have been calling for their ban for some time," said a local personal injury lawyer in Paris. "We have seen far too many accidents and injuries caused by these devices, and it's time for authorities to take action to protect citizens."
The ban on escooters has been welcomed by many Parisians, who have expressed concern over the number of accidents involving the devices. Many have also raised concerns over the increasing number of escooters on the city's sidewalks, making walking difficult and dangerous, particularly for the elderly and disabled.
"I welcome the ban on escooters," said a local Parisian resident. "I have seen too many accidents involving these devices, and I think it's about time the authorities took action to protect us."
The electric scooter ban is expected to have a significant impact on the companies that rent out the devices, as many of them have been operating for some time. However, Splatt Lawyers believe the move is necessary and should be introduced in Queensland, Australia.
Between the years 2019 and 2021, over 900 escooter injury cases were presented at Queensland hospitals, with some complaints being back injuries, broken bones, head trauma, abrasions, lacerations and dislocations. Common fractures were in the wrist, arm and shoulders.
The Queensland government recently introduced new road rules for escooter users, including reduced speeds with substantial penalties for speeding and mobile phone use. "But our traffic accident lawyers do not believe it goes far enough. More needs to be done to protect scooter riders, pedestrians and drivers," said Mr Splatt.
Kerry Splatt stated, "the Parisian ban on escooters is a positive measure to decrease the number of injuries and fatalities caused by these devices." The hope is that it will encourage more responsible use of escooters and adherence to road rules.
In conclusion, Splatt Lawyers, Queensland personal injury lawyers have welcomed the French escooter ban, which is expected to reduce the number of accidents involving the devices. The ban is aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring that escooter riders use dedicated bike lanes or roads, where they can be easily seen and avoided by other road users. Their experienced accident compensation lawyers believe similar legislation should be introduced in Queensland, where similar incidents occur regularly.
References
https://www.itf-oecd.org/sites/default/files/france-road-safety.pdf
https://eprints.qut.edu.au/227030/1/102130006.pdf
Michael Ford
According to the French Road Safety Observatory, escooter accidents have risen sharply over the past few years, with a significant number of them happening in Paris. In 2021 alone, there have been over 1200 accidents involving electric scooters in France, leading to 18 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Of these accidents, more than 400 were reported in Paris alone. These disturbing incidents and trends have prompted local authorities to take action to protect citizens and prevent further harm.
Splatt lawyers, a prominent Queensland car accident law firm, firmly believe that scooters should have been banned some time ago. The firm's principal Kerry Splatt stated, "our road accident compensation lawyers see the harm and devastation electric scooter injuries have on people's lives. Something that should be a source of joy is instead a source of misery."
Many accidents involving electric scooters occur when riders fail to respect the rules of the road and ride recklessly, putting themselves and others at risk, like failing to wear a helmet. The escooter sidewalk ban will help prevent such accidents, as it will force riders to use dedicated bike lanes or roads where they can be easily seen and avoided by other road users.
"Escooters are a serious danger on our roads and sidewalks, and we have been calling for their ban for some time," said a local personal injury lawyer in Paris. "We have seen far too many accidents and injuries caused by these devices, and it's time for authorities to take action to protect citizens."
The ban on escooters has been welcomed by many Parisians, who have expressed concern over the number of accidents involving the devices. Many have also raised concerns over the increasing number of escooters on the city's sidewalks, making walking difficult and dangerous, particularly for the elderly and disabled.
"I welcome the ban on escooters," said a local Parisian resident. "I have seen too many accidents involving these devices, and I think it's about time the authorities took action to protect us."
The electric scooter ban is expected to have a significant impact on the companies that rent out the devices, as many of them have been operating for some time. However, Splatt Lawyers believe the move is necessary and should be introduced in Queensland, Australia.
Between the years 2019 and 2021, over 900 escooter injury cases were presented at Queensland hospitals, with some complaints being back injuries, broken bones, head trauma, abrasions, lacerations and dislocations. Common fractures were in the wrist, arm and shoulders.
The Queensland government recently introduced new road rules for escooter users, including reduced speeds with substantial penalties for speeding and mobile phone use. "But our traffic accident lawyers do not believe it goes far enough. More needs to be done to protect scooter riders, pedestrians and drivers," said Mr Splatt.
Kerry Splatt stated, "the Parisian ban on escooters is a positive measure to decrease the number of injuries and fatalities caused by these devices." The hope is that it will encourage more responsible use of escooters and adherence to road rules.
In conclusion, Splatt Lawyers, Queensland personal injury lawyers have welcomed the French escooter ban, which is expected to reduce the number of accidents involving the devices. The ban is aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring that escooter riders use dedicated bike lanes or roads, where they can be easily seen and avoided by other road users. Their experienced accident compensation lawyers believe similar legislation should be introduced in Queensland, where similar incidents occur regularly.
References
https://www.itf-oecd.org/sites/default/files/france-road-safety.pdf
https://eprints.qut.edu.au/227030/1/102130006.pdf
Michael Ford
Splatt Lawyers
+ +611800700125
michael@splattlawyers.com.au
Visit us on social media:
YouTube