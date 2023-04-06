Pumping Up Efficiency and Precision: Exploring the Growing Market for Concrete Pumps in Construction & Infrastructure

Global Concrete Pumps Market 2031

Concrete Pumps Market by Type (Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps, Stationary Concrete Pumps, and Specialized Concrete Pumps)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete pumps are construction equipment used for transferring liquid concrete from a mixer to the desired location, such as a building site or a construction project. Concrete pumps provide several advantages over traditional concrete pouring methods, such as increased efficiency, precision, and speed. The global concrete pumps market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development and the rise in urbanization. In this blog, we will explore the concrete pumps market and its growth prospects.

Market Overview:

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the concrete pumps market size was valued at $3,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,853.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027 The market growth is driven by several factors, such as the increasing demand for infrastructure development, the rise in urbanization, and the growing trend of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers.

A concrete pump is a machine used to transfer liquid concrete by means of pumping. The pump operates by one piston drawing liquid concrete into a cylinder from a hopper, while the other simultaneously pushes its concrete out into the discharge pipes.

Concrete pumps are used for various construction projects, such as buildings, bridges, tunnels, and roads. Concrete pumps provide several advantages over traditional concrete pouring methods, such as increased efficiency, precision, and speed. Moreover, concrete pumps can pump concrete to a higher height and longer distance, which is beneficial for high-rise building construction.

Types of Concrete Pumps:

The concrete pumps market is segmented into two types: boom pumps and line pumps. Boom pumps are used for high-rise building construction and can pump concrete to a height of up to 200 meters. Boom pumps are mounted on a truck or a trailer and have a hydraulic arm that can be extended to reach the desired location. Line pumps, on the other hand, are used for smaller construction projects and can pump concrete to a distance of up to 150 meters. Line pumps are also mounted on a truck or a trailer and have a flexible hose that can be extended to reach the desired location.

End-Use Industries:

The concrete pumps market is used in various end-use industries, such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The residential sector is one of the major end-users of concrete pumps, due to the increasing demand for high-rise buildings and apartments. Concrete pumps provide several advantages over traditional concrete pouring methods, such as increased efficiency, precision, and speed, which is beneficial for high-rise building construction.

The commercial sector is another major end-user of concrete pumps, due to the increasing demand for commercial buildings, such as shopping malls, hotels, and office buildings. Concrete pumps provide several advantages over traditional concrete pouring methods, such as increased efficiency, precision, and speed, which is beneficial for commercial building construction.

The infrastructure sector is also a major end-user of concrete pumps, due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development, such as bridges, tunnels, and roads. Concrete pumps provide several advantages over traditional concrete pouring methods, such as increased efficiency, precision, and speed, which is beneficial for infrastructure construction.

Regional Analysis:

The concrete pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and the rise in urbanization. Moreover, the growing population in the region is driving the demand for residential and commercial buildings, which is beneficial for the concrete pumps market. The North America and Europe regions are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and the growing trend of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers.

Key Players

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Alliance Concrete Pumps

Concord Concrete Pumps

DY Concrete Pumps

Junjin

Liebherr

PCP Group

Sany

Schwing Stetter

Sebhsa



The concrete pumps market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development, the rise in urbanization, and the growing trend of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers. Concrete pumps provide several advantages over traditional concrete pouring methods, such as increased efficiency, precision, and speed