Daniel Roth Continues to Support the National Kidney Foundation
April 05, 2023, 23:40 GMT
Daniel Roth has recently contributed to the National Kidney Foundation in support of their mission to fight against kidney disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global executive leader, Daniel Roth continues to demonstrate his philanthropic efforts through his support of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), a nonprofit organization that is a lifeline for people affected by kidney disease.
“I am honored to support the National Kidney Foundation and its critical mission of providing resources, education and care to those affected by kidney disease,” says Mr. Roth. “As someone who had donated their kidney over a decade ago, I understand the importance of organizations like NKF and the role they play in impacting the lives of people with this disease.”
Established in 1950, the NKF has since become the leading organization in the United States dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease. Helmed by Ada and Harry DeBold, the foundation has since worked to improve the lives of over 37 million Americans affected by the disease and to this day, is committed to its mission of advocating for kidney health. NKF currently has over 30 local offices across the country, as well as international partnerships globally.
The NKF is dedicated to preventing kidney and urinary tract diseases, improving the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease, and increasing the availability of all organs for transplantation. In addition, they also provide resources, education, as well as conducting research to better understand the disease and develop new treatments.
Daniel Roth, formerly of Myers Container LLC, is an influential force who has helped the growth of numerous multi-million dollar enterprises. As the General Manager at Stavig Industries LLC, he led the company through a remarkable expansion, taking it from two businesses with a combined $40M in sales to five businesses totaling $300M in sales within a year. Roth earned his BA in Psychology from the University of Oregon before obtaining his MBA at Portland State University.
If you would like to support the National Kidney Foundation, you can visit their website at https://www.kidney.org/
