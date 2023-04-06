The Way to Happiness activities in Washington, DC, highlighted in event honoring the author, L. Ron Hubbard
Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Foundation DC sharing her personal stories and explaining the various ways she uses the book to help others
Mr. Matt Robinson, Executive Director of Criminon New Life DC, giving examples of hardened criminals turning their lives around with The Way to Happiness principles
Honorary Dr. Warees Majeed on using The Way to Happiness in violence interruption programs and life skills/job programs to help people live a happier life
I was thinking to myself, imagine…if everybody follows these 21 principles, especially ‘try to treat others as you would want them to treat you,’ what a better world we would have!”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As violence continues to escalate in many parts of the country, faith and community organizations are coming together to help. Celebrating and focusing on successful actions, the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in Washington, DC, brought together community groups working on criminal rehabilitation, violence interruption, education and happiness seminars.
Each of these organizations highlighted the use of a guide written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, called The Way to Happiness – A Common Sense Guide to Better Living.
Ms. Chelsea Uzarowski, director of the L. Ron Hubbard House museum in Washington, DC, opened the program sharing the history of how Mr. Hubbard came to write The Way to Happiness.
After extensive traveling and working in many areas of society, Mr. Hubbard was struck by the moral decay he saw and so he wrote, The Way to Happiness, the first non-religious moral code based wholly on common sense. It offers twenty-one precepts for life in what has become a cynical and largely faithless age. Each precept marks the edge of a road to better survival and happiness for oneself and one’s fellows.
“Morals,” Ms. Uzarowski noted, “can be defined as a code of good conduct laid down out of the experience of the race to serve as a uniform yardstick for the conduct of individuals and groups.”
Following Ms. Uzarowski’s historical background presentation were several community leaders who are working in Washington, DC. Each related personal stories on how they use Mr. Hubbard’s The Way to Happiness in their programs and how it is changing lives.
Ms. Kim Bey, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Foundation of Washington, DC, spoke about her life growing up in Malaysia in a small palm-roofed house with no running water or electricity. She said she always dreamed of being happy and having a really good life. She worked hard and was the first girl in her village to go to high school. Ms. Bey then came to the US for college. She explained that she thought she would find a lot of happy people and was surprised to find that many people in the US were not happy, despite not being in poverty.
After finding Mr. Hubbard’s The Way to Happiness booklet Ms. Bey said, "I found principles that anyone, regardless of their race, color, or creed, can follow and live a happy life. Wow, I was thinking to myself, imagine…if everybody follows these 21 principles, especially ‘try to treat others as you would want them to treat you,’ what a better world we would have! At that point, I started The Way to Happiness Foundation in DC to reach out to people who are not living the life they envisioned. Using the learnings from Mr. Hubbard, I have reached many of my goals, and now I want to give back to those others who may not be happy or see the way through to achieving their goals and dreams.”
Ms. Bey explained the work of her group in helping business owners with free books to give to their customers, giving seminars in the community, and helping school groups with seminars for students.
In her presentation at the event, Ms. Bey shared the feedback from some of those she and her group have helped. One person said, “From reading the book The Way to Happiness, it was the universe’s way of telling me that ‘Good’ still exists, gave me much hope for the future and most importantly, the confidence I needed to know that the direction I’m heading in life, is the right one!”
Another young man read the book, loved it and stepped up to be a volunteer. He reported back after several months spreading ideas from the book, “Working with The Way to Happiness, I am helping to bring many people to a better situation in their own lives. This booklet gives vital guidance that so many people in our society need today. The knowledge contained in the booklet ignites special energies in individuals, touching them in different ways. I’m doing my part and proudly taking a stand here in my neighborhood. Yes, we still hear gunfire at night, but it is less now, and I know that our actions are helping to bring much needed calm to our environment.”
Another shared his story of how he helped a single mother restore peace between her children. He told her to sit the children down and every day have them go over the precepts in the book. The mother after 30 days reported that she could not believe the difference in how the children now treated each other.
Following Ms. Bey, Dr. Warees Majeed, co-founder of No Slide Zone, a collaborative movement to end gun violence in DC, spoke about his passion to help interrupt violence and bring hope to those struggling with hopelessness and despair. His programs include helping at-risk youth and returning citizens with education, goal setting and jobs to give them a path forward. He uses The Way to Happiness in all of his programs to “bring happiness to the community.” He said, “They are looking for a blueprint for success.” The Way to Happiness gives them the guide.
Mr. Matt Robinson, Executive Director of Criminon New Life DC, a community program working in the DC Detention Center for over 20 years, spoke about using the booklet with people who have broken the law and are returning to the community or serving sentences. Mr. Robinson related a personal story of one of his students who admitted to having committed serious crimes. After doing the Criminon program and learning concepts from The Way to Happiness, he spoke in tears at graduation and said this was the first program he ever stayed with and his first graduation ever. He knew he would probably remain in prison for the rest of his life but having learned better ways of living and treating others, he had hope for the first time that he could actually have some degree of happiness in helping others in prison.
The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation International is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness, A Common Sense Guide to Better Living. That mission is accomplished on a grassroots level, worldwide, by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and Mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all.
