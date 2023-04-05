Submit Release
Godson (Formally Watches by Godson) Inks Deals with Grind2Hard Osha, Calboy, and Lil Seeto Ahead of New Launch

Hayes, England--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Ahead of their much anticipated relaunch on April 15, 2023, Godson, formerly known as Watches By Godson, has inked a deal with Grind2Hard Osha, Calboy, and Lil Seeto in an effort to bring their jewellery mainstream to the US market.

Godson has established dominance in the UK market, and is looking to expand into other markets. According to the Founder, Umeh, Godson's intention is to expand to other parts of the world where fashion trends never stop. The US, Dubai, and Nigeria are top of the priority list as it targets to scale the brand to the next level.

"Partnering with the talent at Fyrehouse will give us immediate exposure to the US market. Grind2Hard Osha, Calboy, and Lil Seeto actively receive millions of views on TikTok so having our jewellery featured will create tremendous opportunities for us," says Umeh. 

Godson's new launch goes live on April 15, 2023 at 1pm EST. Visit http://godsonumeh.com to receive notifications as there will be limited stock. Follow Godson on Instagram at www.instagram.com/godson to receive exclusive updates.

