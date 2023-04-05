Media Advisory - Minister Joyce Murray highlights budget investments to make life more affordable

There were 2,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,021 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, and Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, will be at the IGA Supermarket in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver to highlight Budget 2023's investments to make life more affordable, including a new grocery rebate.
Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PDT)
Location: IGA - 3515 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6R 1N9
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific RegionView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c2555.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.