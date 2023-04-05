Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,021 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Minister Joyce Murray highlights budget investments to make life more affordable

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, and Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, will be at the IGA Supermarket in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver to highlight Budget 2023's investments to make life more affordable, including a new grocery rebate.

Date:         Thursday, April 6, 2023
Time:         9:00 a.m. (PDT)
Location:   IGA - 3515 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6R 1N9

 

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c2555.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Joyce Murray highlights budget investments to make life more affordable

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more