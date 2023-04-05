Media Advisory - Minister Joyce Murray highlights budget investments to make life more affordable

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, and Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, will be at the IGA Supermarket in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver to highlight Budget 2023's investments to make life more affordable, including a new grocery rebate.

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. (PDT)

Location: IGA - 3515 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6R 1N9

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region