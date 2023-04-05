Pason to Hold Virtual AGM and Release 2023 First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023

CALGARY, AB, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. PSI ("Pason") will be holding its annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. (MDT) via live audio webcast at www.pason.com/meetnow. Additional details on how to access and login to the meeting are provided on Pason's website at www.pason.com/investors.

Pason also intends to release its 2023 first quarter results after the markets close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors, and media representatives to review its 2023 first quarter results on Friday, May 5, 2023, 9:00 a.m. (MDT). The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-888-664-6383 or 1-416-764-8650, and the call will be simultaneously audio webcast via: www.pason.com/webcast. You can access the fourteen-day replay by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677, using password 041815#. An archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Pason's website at www.pason.com/investors.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through our subsidiary Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason, visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact investorrelations@pason.com.

SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.