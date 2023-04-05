Bioprocess Technology Market to Cross USD 53.7 Bn Revenue by 2031 | TMR Study

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,954 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global bioprocess technology market stood at USD 22.4 Bn in 2020 and is likely reach USD 53.7 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2021 and 2031.
Players in the global bioprocess technology market are making use of government stimulus programs in order to maintain their financial stability in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Untapped possibilities of genetically-based chronic disease therapies are bridging the gap between those who are eager to access wide therapeutic options. Thus, businesses in the global bioprocess technology market are expected to invest in research & development of novel ways to treat patients at genetic and cellular levels.
Get the Recently Updated Report on the Bioprocess Technology Market as a Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19445
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 22.4 Bn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|USD 53.7 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2031
|No. of Pages
|243 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product, Application, and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Disposable systems are typically selected in the early stages of development. However, full-scale manufacturing in North America continues to make considerable use of stainless steel bioreactors. Demand for various products, including biosimilars, antibiotics, and monoclonal antibodies, is rising in Europe, which is expected to increase the region's market share.
Increase in incidence of cancer and other chronic illnesses is expected to drive advancements in bioprocess technology. Continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical industry is likely to offer significant opportunities to market players. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have increased development of treatments and supported research studies and other investigations owing to rise in demand for vaccines and proteins.
Outsourcing of biopharmaceuticals has become an increasingly popular tool to cater to unmet medical requirements of patients. This has increased usage of bioprocessing systems with high process efficacy and throughput. Conformity with regulatory compliance procedures is facilitated by these systems, which is expected to drive market development. Single-use systems have become increasingly popular among biopharmaceutical firms, since they offer cost-effectiveness and technical improvements owing to expanding capabilities and capacity.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Key Players
Share Your Exact Requirements So We Can Provide the Best Solution
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Growth Drivers
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Regional Landscape
Buy Premium Copy of this Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=19445<ype=S
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Segmentation
Product
Application
End-user
Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com