Strategic PricingTM Gov Con Expert Marsha Lindquist selected speaker for ProPricer’s Government Contract Pricing Summit

Attend ProPricer Government Contract Pricing Summit 2023 June 20 – 22, 2023 where Marsha Lindquist will be presenting Strategic PricingTM – Focus Your Approach.

Looking forward to presenting Strategic Pricing - Focusing Your Approach to the GCPS 2023 Gov Con pricing colleagues” — Marsha Lindquist

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government Contract Pricing Summit is the premier annual event for all Gov Con contract pricing professionals that provides professional development to the greatest minds in pricing, contracting, procurement, and business development. The event will be held at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina. The event features at least four general sessions, panels, and keynotes, over 30 breakout sessions, and plenty of opportunity to network with other pricing colleagues across industry and Government. #GCPSummit

Attendees of Ms. Lindquist’s breakout session on Strategic PricingTM will be challenged to think about their traditional mindset and rock their strategic pricing thinking with some new ideas. Ms. Lindquist will test participants to focus their approach to improving their win rates, increasing profit margins, and making better bid decisions. Marsha has been consulting and speaking about this topic for over three decades.

Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. Marsha frequently talks about the more than two dozen strategic pricing tools that every contractor should have in their toolbox. Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing to the top of the bidding food chain and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their strategic pricing during the capture stage. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price. Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

Explained Lindquist: “Successful Government contractors are financially savvy. What they do does not happen by accident or without solid financial plans that involve strategic pricing.”

The presentation promises to give Gov Con leaders some new thinking and reasons to challenge the status quo.

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert for Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellow & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.

