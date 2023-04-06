RENOWNED DALLAS GASTROENTEROLOGIST SUPPORTS NATIONAL BLOATING PREVENTION DAY ON APRIL 8, 2023

"National Bloating Prevention Day is the ideal time to design your bloating-free plan, step by step, to get your gut health back on track," said Dr. Brown. “We want to encourage people to take small steps toward better digestive health, which may include natural solutions.
Bloating is a common problem affecting many people, causing discomfort and pain. These gas-producing bacteria can enter the small intestine and begin to grow through a triggering event that causes stress to the body, such as illness, trauma, food or even certain medications. As individuals experience one of these stressors, the body’s ability to quickly move partially digested food through the small intestine is compromised.
Celebrate National Bloating Prevention Day by breaking down goals into easy-to-do steps, incorporating natural solutions to keep bloating at bay and reducing stress and bad habits from daily life. Below are some suggestions:
• Eat foods containing polyphenols and antioxidants, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, nuts and seeds, cold-water fish like mackerel and salmon, whole grains, healthy oils and fats (olives, avocado, flax seeds, peanut butter) and herbs
• Move your body
• Make time to do the things you love
• Incorporate hobbies
• Drop bad habits
• Get enough sleep
• Drink plenty of water
• Be gentle with yourself
To learn more, visit bloatingprevention.com, kbsresearch.com and kennethbrownmd.com.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.