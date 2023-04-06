Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,382 in the last 365 days.

RENOWNED DALLAS GASTROENTEROLOGIST SUPPORTS NATIONAL BLOATING PREVENTION DAY ON APRIL 8, 2023

Bloating Prevention Day brings awareness to a healthy gut microbiome

DALLAS, TX, US, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD, renowned gastroenterologist in Dallas, Texas, Founder of KBS Research and the host of the Gut Check Project podcast, is excited to announce National Bloating Prevention Day on April 8, 2023. The day is dedicated to educating and bringing awareness to people about the importance of digestive health and how to prevent bloating.

"National Bloating Prevention Day is the ideal time to design your bloating-free plan, step by step, to get your gut health back on track," said Dr. Brown. “We want to encourage people to take small steps toward better digestive health, which may include natural solutions.

Bloating is a common problem affecting many people, causing discomfort and pain. These gas-producing bacteria can enter the small intestine and begin to grow through a triggering event that causes stress to the body, such as illness, trauma, food or even certain medications. As individuals experience one of these stressors, the body’s ability to quickly move partially digested food through the small intestine is compromised.

Celebrate National Bloating Prevention Day by breaking down goals into easy-to-do steps, incorporating natural solutions to keep bloating at bay and reducing stress and bad habits from daily life. Below are some suggestions:

• Eat foods containing polyphenols and antioxidants, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, nuts and seeds, cold-water fish like mackerel and salmon, whole grains, healthy oils and fats (olives, avocado, flax seeds, peanut butter) and herbs
• Move your body
• Make time to do the things you love
• Incorporate hobbies
• Drop bad habits
• Get enough sleep
• Drink plenty of water
• Be gentle with yourself

To learn more, visit bloatingprevention.com, kbsresearch.com and kennethbrownmd.com.

# # #

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here

You just read:

RENOWNED DALLAS GASTROENTEROLOGIST SUPPORTS NATIONAL BLOATING PREVENTION DAY ON APRIL 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more