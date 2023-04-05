Submit Release
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Change Portland Canadian Balanced Fund

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (“Portland”) announced today a change to the risk rating of Portland Canadian Balanced Fund (the “Fund”). Portland determines the risk rating for the Fund in accordance with the methodology required by the Canadian securities regulators. As a result of its annual review of the investment risk level of the Fund, Portland has determined the risk rating for the Fund will be changing as follows:

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating
Portland Canadian Balanced Fund Low to Medium Medium


This change will be reflected in the Fund’s Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the Fund’s 2023 annual renewal.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

For further information, on Portland and the Fund, please visit www.portlandic.com or contact Client Services at 1-888-710-4242, option #1, or email at clientservices@portlandic.com.


Primary Logo

