SeaChange Reports Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results

Quarterly revenue increased 23% sequentially and 19% year-over-year to $10.2 million, representing the highest quarterly level in three years

Quarterly gross margin expanded to 73%, also marking highest level in three years

Generated $1.7 million in GAAP net income and $1.7 million in adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization “Adjusted EBITDA” for fiscal fourth quarter 2023

Total revenue for fiscal 2023 increased 19% year-over-year to $32.5 million, primarily driven by software development projects related to streaming and ConnectedTV license sales

BOSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), ("SeaChange" or the "Company"), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services ("FAST") development, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $10.2 million, primarily driven by the acceptance of a development project, which resulted in a material license fee related to the Company’s Connected TV software product.

Gross margin expanded to 73%, up from 62% in the fiscal third quarter 2023.

Achieved positive GAAP net income in the quarter for the first time since fiscal second quarter 2022 totaling $1.7 million. Generated positive non-GAAP net income from operations for the third consecutive quarter totaling $1.6 million.

Cash flow positive from operations in fiscal fourth quarter 2023, ending the quarter with $14.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities combined.

Closed multiple renewals with Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators in North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Latin America.

Launched Xstream, a cloud-based content monetization platform designed to maximize advertising revenue on Connected TVs with smart and personalized FAST channel and cross-platform distribution of content.

Partnered with VIDAA to launch “VIDAA Free” solution, leveraging the Xstream platform and being rolled out on millions of connected TV devices across the world.

Secured new StreamVid customer Source Digital to enable unique and immersive metaverse experiences for live events that can be streamed on LG devices.

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter marked an exceptionally strong finish to a transformative year for SeaChange,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter D. Aquino. “The team executed on improving our financial performance, growing the top line 19% year-over-year to $32.5 million, while effectively controlling costs and generating positive adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and fiscal year. In addition, we reinvested in the business to support our growth and upgraded nearly a dozen Tier 1 video providers’ video on demand and ad-insertion platforms, executing on preventive maintenance services to improve overall end user experiences. Moreover, we took our Xstream platform to a new level, generating nearly 15% of new product revenue in fiscal 2023. The new fiscal year marks an exciting new chapter for SeaChange, supported by solid fundamentals and strong tailwinds in the video Over-the-Top marketplace. We are very proud of our employees and expect to continue to add value to our customers’ go-to-market video and ad-tech platforms.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue was $10.2 million, an increase of 23% from $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and an increase of 19% from $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The sequential increase in total revenue was primarily due to higher product revenue.

Product revenue was $6.2 million (or 61% of total revenue), compared to $2.2 million (or 26% of total revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and $5.2 million (or 60% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Service revenue was $3.9 million (or 39% of total revenue), compared to $6.1 million (or 74% of total revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and $3.4 million (or 40% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Gross profit was $7.4 million (or 73% of total revenue), an increase of 43% compared to $5.2 million (or 62% of total revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and an increase of 30% compared to $5.7 million (or 66% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $5.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $5.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP income from operations totaled $1.2 million, compared to GAAP loss from operations of $3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and a loss of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net income totaled $1.7 million, or $0.03 per basic and fully diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.07) per basic share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per basic share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations totaled $1.6 million, or $0.03 per basic and fully diluted share, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $0.1 million, or breakeven per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and non-GAAP income from operations of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $1.7 million, or $0.03 per basic and fully diluted share, compared $1.2 million, or $0.02 per fully and diluted share, in the prior fiscal fourth quarter period.

Ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $13.4 million, $1.2 million of marketable securities, and no debt.



Fiscal Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue was $32.5 million, an increase of 19% compared to $27.3 million in fiscal 2022.

Product revenue was $14.2 million (or 44% of total revenue), an improvement of 9% compared to $13.0 million (or 48% of total revenue) in fiscal 2022.

Service revenue was $18.3 million (or 56% of total revenue), compared to $14.3 million (or 52% of total revenue) in fiscal 2022.

Gross profit was $20.5 million (or 63% of total revenue), an increase of 26% compared to $16.4 million (or 60% of total revenue) in fiscal 2022.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $20.3 million, a decrease of 2% compared to $20.7 million in fiscal 2022.

GAAP loss from operations totaled $11.7 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $9.4 million in fiscal 2022. GAAP loss from operations for fiscal 2023 was impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment in both the second and third quarters of fiscal 2023 totaling $5.8 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

GAAP net loss totaled $11.4 million, or $(0.23) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or $(0.16) per basic share, in fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations totaled $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and fully diluted share, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.3 million, or $(0.09) per basic share, in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $0.5 million, or $0.01 per basic and fully diluted share, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per basic and fully diluted share, in fiscal 2022.

Conference Call

SeaChange will host a conference call today (April 5, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023, and recent business highlights.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange’s website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,415 $ 17,528 Marketable securities 1,244 - Accounts receivable, net 10,382 8,819 Unbilled receivables 12,801 13,112 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,314 2,310 Property and equipment, net 713 902 Goodwill and intangible assets, net - 9,882 Other assets 1,790 2,643 Total assets $ 42,659 $ 55,196 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 6,048 $ 8,538 Deferred revenue 5,302 4,024 Income taxes payable 98 110 Total liabilities 11,448 12,672 Total stockholders' equity 31,211 42,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 42,659 $ 55,196



SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

January 31, For the Fiscal Years Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 6,217 $ 5,181 $ 14,212 $ 13,021 Service 3,941 3,386 18,281 14,289 Total revenue 10,158 8,567 32,493 27,310 Cost of revenue: Product 906 1,168 5,020 3,876 Service 1,859 1,708 6,946 7,083 Total cost of revenue 2,765 2,876 11,966 10,959 Gross profit 7,393 5,691 20,527 16,351 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,312 1,939 7,987 8,910 Selling and marketing 1,199 1,390 4,201 5,862 General and administrative 2,576 1,882 9,055 8,779 Severance and restructuring costs 66 71 638 717 Transaction costs - 1,489 1,203 1,489 Loss on impairment of goodwill - - 9,098 - Total operating expenses 6,153 6,771 32,182 25,757 Income (loss) from operations 1,240 (1,080 ) (11,655 ) (9,406 ) Other income (expense), net 298 (396 ) 55 (479 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 2,440 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,538 (1,476 ) (11,600 ) (7,445 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (189 ) 8 (196 ) (15 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,727 $ (1,484 ) $ (11,404 ) $ (7,430 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 50,199 49,099 49,750 47,030 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 50,865 49,099 49,750 47,030 Comprehensive loss: Net income (loss) $ 1,727 $ (1,484 ) $ (11,404 ) $ (7,430 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 449 (252 ) (892 ) (901 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities (25 ) — (25 ) 1 Total other comprehensive loss 424 (252 ) (917 ) (900 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,151 $ (1,736 ) $ (12,321 ) $ (8,330 )





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Unaudited, Amounts in thousands)

For the Fiscal Years Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (11,404 ) $ (7,430 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 254 1,429 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 78 Gain on write-off of operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

related to termination — (328 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (2,440 ) Provision for (recovery of) bad debts 514 (156 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,001 1,690 Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction loss 462 896 Loss on impairment of goodwill 9,098 — Other (4 ) 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,984 ) (2,830 ) Unbilled receivables, net 386 2,412 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 118 2,213 Accounts payable (1,361 ) 1,215 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (391 ) (226 ) Deferred revenue 1,291 (1,271 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,020 ) (4,747 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (70 ) (646 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities — 252 Purchases of marketable securities (1,265 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,335 ) (394 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises — 161 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 17,462 Proceeds from short swing profit settlement 7 — Net cash provided by financing activities 7 17,623 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (782 ) (710 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,130 ) 11,772 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 17,856 6,084 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,726 $ 17,856 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income tax payments (refunds) $ 222 $ (1,183 ) Non-cash activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ — $ 516

Non-GAAP Measures

We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, severance and restructuring costs, transaction costs, loss on impairment of goodwill, other expense, net, and income tax provision, and adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP income (loss) from operations plus depreciation. We discuss non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA, including on a per share basis, in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe non-GAAP operating loss from operations and adjusted EBITDA are important measures that are not calculated according to GAAP. We use non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA financial measures assist in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA and investors should not infer from our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our GAAP loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to our non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA for the three months and fiscal years ended January 31, 2023, and 2022.





SeaChange International, Inc.

Fiscal Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

January 31, For the Fiscal Years Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,727 $ (1,484 ) $ (11,404 ) $ (7,430 ) Other (income) expense, net (298 ) 396 (55 ) 479 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (2,440 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (189 ) 8 (196 ) (15 ) GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,240 $ (1,080 ) $ (11,655 ) $ (9,406 ) Amortization of intangible assets - 296 — 1,226 Stock-based compensation 290 375 1,001 1,690 Severance and restructuring costs 66 71 638 717 Transaction costs — 1,489 1,203 1,489 Loss on impairment of goodwill - — 9,098 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,596 $ 1,151 $ 285 $ (4,284 ) Depreciation 63 47 254 198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,659 $ 1,198 $ 539 $ (4,086 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 ) GAAP income (loss) from operations per share, basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.20 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 50,199 49,099 49,750 47,030 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 50,865 49,634 50,438 47,030

SeaChange International, Inc.

Supplemental Schedule - Revenue Breakout (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)