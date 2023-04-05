Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.



Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode may access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at

https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: (216) 383-2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com