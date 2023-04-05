Submit Release
Navient to announce first quarter 2023 results, host earnings webcast on April 26

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, will host an audio webcast to review its 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The results are scheduled to be released by 7:00 a.m. on SEC.gov and on Navient.com/investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides also will be available on Navient.com/investors under Events & Presentations.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


