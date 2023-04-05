Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,025 in the last 365 days.

Richardson Electronics Reports 10th Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Green Energy Solutions sales increase 103% over Q3 FY22; total net sales increase 27.2%

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $70.4 million were up 27.2% from last year’s third quarter driven by increases in Power and Microwave Technologies (“PMT”), Green Energy Solutions (“GES”) and Canvys business units.
  • Backlog totaled $175.1 million in the third quarter versus $175.6 million at the end of the third quarter of last fiscal year.
  • Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as in the prior year’s third quarter.
  • Operating income was $7.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.
  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash and investments were $24.6 million as of February 25, 2023, compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.

LAFOX, Ill., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 25, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance resulting from capitalizing on new market opportunities and continued execution of our key growth initiatives. The third quarter of fiscal 2023 was the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and builds on our momentum for another strong financial performance in fiscal 2023. In addition, third quarter operating income increased 110% year-over-year, compared to sales growth of 27% as we benefit from significant operating leverage of fixed expenses,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Beginning in fiscal 2023, we started reporting a new segment, Green Energy Solutions (“GES”). With the number of opportunities in our pipeline addressing alternative energy, electric vehicles and green manufacturing, we are well positioned for significant long-term growth in this segment.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 27.2% to $70.4 million compared to net sales of $55.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to higher net sales in PMT, GES and Canvys, partially offset by lower sales for Healthcare. PMT sales increased $8.5 million or 22% from last year’s third quarter. Sales of manufactured products for our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers and distributed products for RF and Microwave applications increased from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for GES increased $5.8 million or 103% from last year’s third quarter. GES combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities, to design and manufacture products for the fast-growing green energy market and power management applications. Canvys sales increased by $1.5 million or 19% primarily due to strong customer demand in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.7 million or 23.9% due to a decrease in parts sales as well as CT tubes sold in China, partially offset by an increase in equipment sales.

Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. PMT margin increased to 32.9% from 31.8% primarily due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 39.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.1% in the prior year’s third quarter due to improved manufacturing absorption and decreased component scrap expense. GES margin decreased to 25.7% from 34.6% primarily due to product mix. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased slightly to 32.0% from 32.2% because of product mix and foreign exchange effects.

Operating expenses were $14.8 million compared to $13.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentive expense from significantly higher operating income, and higher travel expenses. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.0% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.2% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company benefited from higher sales and controlled operating expenses.

The Company reported operating income of $7.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.4 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $24.6 million compared to $40.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to use cash to support the working capital requirements associated with the significant sales growth over the past ten quarters. The Company invested $2.2 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities, and Healthcare business, versus $0.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company entered into a three-year, $30 million revolving line of credit with PNC Bank for additional liquidity as necessary.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 25, 2023

  • Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 were $203.8 million, an increase of 25.1%, compared to net sales of $163.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Sales increased by $17.1 million or 14.8% for PMT, $19.1 million or 145.7% for GES, $4.5 million or 17.3% for Canvys and $0.1 million or 1.6% for Richardson Healthcare.
  • Gross profit increased to $67.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to $51.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin increased to 33.0% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to 31.6% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, primarily because of a favorable product mix in PMT and decreased component scrap expense and improved manufacturing absorption in Healthcare. These increases were partially offset by an unfavorable product mix and foreign currency effects in Canvys and unfavorable product mix for GES.
  • Operating expenses increased to $43.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to $40.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation and travel expenses.
  • Operating income during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $23.6 million, compared to an operating income of $11.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
  • Other expense for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
  • The income tax provision was $5.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 or 22.5% versus $1.3 million in the prior year’s first nine months due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.
  • Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $18.2 million, versus $9.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.27 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.71 per common share (diluted) for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2023 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on April 6, 2023, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at www.rell.com.

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 1, 2022, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Unaudited     Audited  
    February 25, 2023     May 28, 2022  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,645     $ 35,495  
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $189 and $186, respectively     42,151       29,878  
Inventories, net     101,409       80,390  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,639       2,448  
Investments - current           5,000  
Total current assets     170,844       153,211  
Non-current assets:            
Property, plant and equipment, net     19,335       16,961  
Intangible assets, net     1,957       2,010  
Lease ROU asset     2,378       3,239  
Other non-current assets     339        
Non-current deferred income taxes     4,350       4,398  
Total non-current assets     28,359       26,608  
Total assets   $ 199,203     $ 179,819  
Liabilities            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 24,686     $ 23,987  
Accrued liabilities     16,502       16,110  
Lease liability current     996       1,109  
Total current liabilities     42,184       41,206  
Non-current liabilities:            
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities     84       85  
Lease liability non-current     1,382       1,915  
Other non-current liabilities     613       766  
Total non-current liabilities     2,079       2,766  
Total liabilities     44,263       43,972  
Stockholders’ Equity            
Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 12,085 shares on February 25, 2023 and 11,649 shares on May 28, 2022     604       582  
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,052 shares on February 25, 2023 and 2,053 shares on May 28, 2022     103       103  
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued            
Additional paid-in-capital     70,383       66,331  
Retained earnings     83,760       68,031  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     90       800  
Total stockholders’ equity     154,940       135,847  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 199,203     $ 179,819  


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    February 25,
2023		     February 26,
2022		     February 25,
2023		     February 26,
2022		  
Net sales   $ 70,364     $ 55,308     $ 203,826     $ 162,991  
Cost of sales     47,959       37,739       136,543       111,468  
Gross profit     22,405       17,569       67,283       51,523  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     14,779       13,946       43,704       40,550  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     13             (12 )     2  
Operating income     7,613       3,623       23,591       10,971  
Other expense (income):                        
Investment/interest income     (76 )     (11 )     (179 )     (36 )
Foreign exchange (income) loss     (292 )     121       305       (2 )
Other, net     (14 )     17       (29 )     39  
Total other (income) expense     (382 )     127       97       1  
Income before income taxes     7,995       3,496       23,494       10,970  
Income tax provision     1,655       609       5,281       1,326  
Net income     6,340       2,887       18,213       9,644  
Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax     629       69       (710 )     (2,353 )
Comprehensive income   $ 6,969     $ 2,956     $ 17,503     $ 7,291  
                         
Net income per share:                        
Common shares - Basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.22     $ 1.33     $ 0.73  
Class B common shares - Basic     0.41       0.19       1.19       0.66  
Common shares - Diluted     0.44       0.21       1.27       0.71  
Class B common shares - Diluted     0.40       0.19       1.15       0.64  
                         
Weighted average number of shares:                        
Common shares – Basic     12,047       11,497       11,893       11,320  
Class B common shares – Basic     2,052       2,074       2,053       2,089  
Common shares – Diluted     12,666       12,027       12,524       11,724  
Class B common shares – Diluted     2,052       2,074       2,053       2,089  
                         
Dividends per share:                        
Common share   $ 0.060     $ 0.060     $ 0.180     $ 0.180  
Class B common share     0.054       0.054       0.162       0.162  


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    February 25,
2023		     February 26,
2022		     February 25,
2023		     February 26,
2022		  
Operating activities:                        
Net income   $ 6,340     $ 2,887     $ 18,213     $ 9,644  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     912       872       2,688       2,560  
Inventory provisions     115       88       310       228  
Share-based compensation expense     206       142       730       514  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     13             (12 )     2  
Deferred income taxes     (1 )     26       27       38  
Change in assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (7,189 )     (4,209 )     (12,694 )     (7,355 )
Inventories     (3,638 )     (3,113 )     (21,764 )     (12,295 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (153 )     (2 )     (578 )     (1,058 )
Accounts payable     (12 )     1,902       784       4,204  
Accrued liabilities     (661 )     563       486       2,075  
Other     (192 )     (370 )     397       (13 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (4,260 )     (1,214 )     (11,413 )     (1,456 )
Investing activities:                        
Capital expenditures     (2,230 )     (554 )     (4,973 )     (2,161 )
Proceeds from maturity of investments     5,000             5,000        
Proceeds from sale of assets                 193        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     2,770       (554 )     220       (2,161 )
Financing activities:                        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     511       1,906       3,413       2,630  
Cash dividends paid     (834 )     (806 )     (2,484 )     (2,384 )
Other           (45 )     (69 )     (136 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (323 )     1,055       860       110  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     352       195       (517 )     (662 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (1,461 )     (518 )     (10,850 )     (4,169 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     26,106       39,665       35,495       43,316  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 24,645     $ 39,147     $ 24,645     $ 39,147  


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 and 2022
($ in thousands)
 
By Strategic Business Unit:                
                   
Net Sales                  
    Q3 FY 2023       Q3 FY 2022   % Change  
PMT   $ 46,822       $ 38,381   22.0%  
GES     11,471         5,651   103.0%  
Canvys     9,685         8,141   19.0%  
Healthcare     2,386         3,135   -23.9%  
Total   $ 70,364       $ 55,308   27.2%  
                   
    YTD FY 2023       YTD FY 2022   % Change  
PMT   $ 132,761       $ 115,642   14.8%  
GES     32,275         13,136   145.7%  
Canvys     30,177         25,732   17.3%  
Healthcare     8,613         8,481   1.6%  
Total   $ 203,826       $ 162,991   25.1%  
                   
                   
                   
Gross Profit      
    Q3 FY 2023   % of Net Sales   Q3 FY 2022   % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 15,404   32.9%   $ 12,209   31.8%  
GES     2,948   25.7%     1,954   34.6%  
Canvys     3,103   32.0%     2,618   32.2%  
Healthcare     950   39.8%     788   25.1%  
Total   $ 22,405   31.8%   $ 17,569   31.8%  
                   
    YTD FY 2023   % of Net Sales   YTD FY 2022   % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 44,950   33.9%   $ 36,795   31.8%  
GES     10,132   31.4%     4,285   32.6%  
Canvys     9,364   31.0%     8,348   32.4%  
Healthcare     2,837   32.9%     2,095   24.7%  
Total   $ 67,283   33.0%   $ 51,523   31.6%  

  

For Details Contact:  
Edward J. Richardson Robert J. Ben
Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO
Phone: (630) 208-2320 (630) 208-2203
   
40W267 Keslinger Road
PO BOX 393
LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Richardson Electronics Reports 10th Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more