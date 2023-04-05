Richardson Electronics Reports 10th Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,025 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Green Energy Solutions sales increase 103% over Q3 FY22; total net sales increase 27.2%
Third Quarter Highlights
LAFOX, Ill., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 25, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
“We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance resulting from capitalizing on new market opportunities and continued execution of our key growth initiatives. The third quarter of fiscal 2023 was the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and builds on our momentum for another strong financial performance in fiscal 2023. In addition, third quarter operating income increased 110% year-over-year, compared to sales growth of 27% as we benefit from significant operating leverage of fixed expenses,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Beginning in fiscal 2023, we started reporting a new segment, Green Energy Solutions (“GES”). With the number of opportunities in our pipeline addressing alternative energy, electric vehicles and green manufacturing, we are well positioned for significant long-term growth in this segment.”
Third Quarter Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 27.2% to $70.4 million compared to net sales of $55.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to higher net sales in PMT, GES and Canvys, partially offset by lower sales for Healthcare. PMT sales increased $8.5 million or 22% from last year’s third quarter. Sales of manufactured products for our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers and distributed products for RF and Microwave applications increased from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for GES increased $5.8 million or 103% from last year’s third quarter. GES combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities, to design and manufacture products for the fast-growing green energy market and power management applications. Canvys sales increased by $1.5 million or 19% primarily due to strong customer demand in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.7 million or 23.9% due to a decrease in parts sales as well as CT tubes sold in China, partially offset by an increase in equipment sales.
Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. PMT margin increased to 32.9% from 31.8% primarily due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 39.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.1% in the prior year’s third quarter due to improved manufacturing absorption and decreased component scrap expense. GES margin decreased to 25.7% from 34.6% primarily due to product mix. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased slightly to 32.0% from 32.2% because of product mix and foreign exchange effects.
Operating expenses were $14.8 million compared to $13.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentive expense from significantly higher operating income, and higher travel expenses. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.0% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.2% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company benefited from higher sales and controlled operating expenses.
The Company reported operating income of $7.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.4 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.
Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $24.6 million compared to $40.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to use cash to support the working capital requirements associated with the significant sales growth over the past ten quarters. The Company invested $2.2 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities, and Healthcare business, versus $0.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company entered into a three-year, $30 million revolving line of credit with PNC Bank for additional liquidity as necessary.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 25, 2023
CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of May 5, 2023.
ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.
Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.
|
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|Audited
|February 25, 2023
|May 28, 2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,645
|$
|35,495
|Accounts receivable, less allowance of $189 and $186, respectively
|42,151
|29,878
|Inventories, net
|101,409
|80,390
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,639
|2,448
|Investments - current
|—
|5,000
|Total current assets
|170,844
|153,211
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|19,335
|16,961
|Intangible assets, net
|1,957
|2,010
|Lease ROU asset
|2,378
|3,239
|Other non-current assets
|339
|—
|Non-current deferred income taxes
|4,350
|4,398
|Total non-current assets
|28,359
|26,608
|Total assets
|$
|199,203
|$
|179,819
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|24,686
|$
|23,987
|Accrued liabilities
|16,502
|16,110
|Lease liability current
|996
|1,109
|Total current liabilities
|42,184
|41,206
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current deferred income tax liabilities
|84
|85
|Lease liability non-current
|1,382
|1,915
|Other non-current liabilities
|613
|766
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,079
|2,766
|Total liabilities
|44,263
|43,972
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 12,085 shares on February 25, 2023 and 11,649 shares on May 28, 2022
|604
|582
|Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,052 shares on February 25, 2023 and 2,053 shares on May 28, 2022
|103
|103
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in-capital
|70,383
|66,331
|Retained earnings
|83,760
|68,031
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|90
|800
|Total stockholders’ equity
|154,940
|135,847
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|199,203
|$
|179,819
|
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 25,
2023
|February 26,
2022
|February 25,
2023
|February 26,
2022
|Net sales
|$
|70,364
|$
|55,308
|$
|203,826
|$
|162,991
|Cost of sales
|47,959
|37,739
|136,543
|111,468
|Gross profit
|22,405
|17,569
|67,283
|51,523
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|14,779
|13,946
|43,704
|40,550
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|13
|—
|(12
|)
|2
|Operating income
|7,613
|3,623
|23,591
|10,971
|Other expense (income):
|Investment/interest income
|(76
|)
|(11
|)
|(179
|)
|(36
|)
|Foreign exchange (income) loss
|(292
|)
|121
|305
|(2
|)
|Other, net
|(14
|)
|17
|(29
|)
|39
|Total other (income) expense
|(382
|)
|127
|97
|1
|Income before income taxes
|7,995
|3,496
|23,494
|10,970
|Income tax provision
|1,655
|609
|5,281
|1,326
|Net income
|6,340
|2,887
|18,213
|9,644
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax
|629
|69
|(710
|)
|(2,353
|)
|Comprehensive income
|$
|6,969
|$
|2,956
|$
|17,503
|$
|7,291
|Net income per share:
|Common shares - Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.22
|$
|1.33
|$
|0.73
|Class B common shares - Basic
|0.41
|0.19
|1.19
|0.66
|Common shares - Diluted
|0.44
|0.21
|1.27
|0.71
|Class B common shares - Diluted
|0.40
|0.19
|1.15
|0.64
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Common shares – Basic
|12,047
|11,497
|11,893
|11,320
|Class B common shares – Basic
|2,052
|2,074
|2,053
|2,089
|Common shares – Diluted
|12,666
|12,027
|12,524
|11,724
|Class B common shares – Diluted
|2,052
|2,074
|2,053
|2,089
|Dividends per share:
|Common share
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.180
|Class B common share
|0.054
|0.054
|0.162
|0.162
|
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 25,
2023
|February 26,
2022
|February 25,
2023
|February 26,
2022
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|6,340
|$
|2,887
|$
|18,213
|$
|9,644
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|912
|872
|2,688
|2,560
|Inventory provisions
|115
|88
|310
|228
|Share-based compensation expense
|206
|142
|730
|514
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|13
|—
|(12
|)
|2
|Deferred income taxes
|(1
|)
|26
|27
|38
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(7,189
|)
|(4,209
|)
|(12,694
|)
|(7,355
|)
|Inventories
|(3,638
|)
|(3,113
|)
|(21,764
|)
|(12,295
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(153
|)
|(2
|)
|(578
|)
|(1,058
|)
|Accounts payable
|(12
|)
|1,902
|784
|4,204
|Accrued liabilities
|(661
|)
|563
|486
|2,075
|Other
|(192
|)
|(370
|)
|397
|(13
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,260
|)
|(1,214
|)
|(11,413
|)
|(1,456
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(2,230
|)
|(554
|)
|(4,973
|)
|(2,161
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of investments
|5,000
|—
|5,000
|—
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|—
|—
|193
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|2,770
|(554
|)
|220
|(2,161
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|511
|1,906
|3,413
|2,630
|Cash dividends paid
|(834
|)
|(806
|)
|(2,484
|)
|(2,384
|)
|Other
|—
|(45
|)
|(69
|)
|(136
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(323
|)
|1,055
|860
|110
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|352
|195
|(517
|)
|(662
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,461
|)
|(518
|)
|(10,850
|)
|(4,169
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|26,106
|39,665
|35,495
|43,316
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|24,645
|$
|39,147
|$
|24,645
|$
|39,147
|
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 and 2022
($ in thousands)
|By Strategic Business Unit:
|Net Sales
|Q3 FY 2023
|Q3 FY 2022
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|46,822
|$
|38,381
|22.0%
|GES
|11,471
|5,651
|103.0%
|Canvys
|9,685
|8,141
|19.0%
|Healthcare
|2,386
|3,135
|-23.9%
|Total
|$
|70,364
|$
|55,308
|27.2%
|YTD FY 2023
|YTD FY 2022
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|132,761
|$
|115,642
|14.8%
|GES
|32,275
|13,136
|145.7%
|Canvys
|30,177
|25,732
|17.3%
|Healthcare
|8,613
|8,481
|1.6%
|Total
|$
|203,826
|$
|162,991
|25.1%
|Gross Profit
|Q3 FY 2023
|% of Net Sales
|Q3 FY 2022
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|15,404
|32.9%
|$
|12,209
|31.8%
|GES
|2,948
|25.7%
|1,954
|34.6%
|Canvys
|3,103
|32.0%
|2,618
|32.2%
|Healthcare
|950
|39.8%
|788
|25.1%
|Total
|$
|22,405
|31.8%
|$
|17,569
|31.8%
|YTD FY 2023
|% of Net Sales
|YTD FY 2022
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|44,950
|33.9%
|$
|36,795
|31.8%
|GES
|10,132
|31.4%
|4,285
|32.6%
|Canvys
|9,364
|31.0%
|8,348
|32.4%
|Healthcare
|2,837
|32.9%
|2,095
|24.7%
|Total
|$
|67,283
|33.0%
|$
|51,523
|31.6%
