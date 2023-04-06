Lumenai Named To Global WealthTech 100 For Its AI Investment Service

Lumenai, the transformative AI investment service, is proud to announce that it has been named in the 2023 WealthTech 100 list by FinTech Global.

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumenai, the transformative investment service that uses artificial intelligence and data science to make investing more personalized, simple, and efficient for investors and advisors, is proud to announce that it has been named in the 2023 WealthTech100 list by FinTechGlobal.

The WealthTech100 list for 2023 highlights the leading solutions helping investment firms, banks, and financial advisors in their digital transformation efforts. Lumenai was chosen for its AI investment service, which gives sophisticated investors the tools and technology to easily create, manage, and monitor self-adapting, alpha-generating portfolios.

“We are delighted to be named in the WealthTech 100 list by FinTechGlobal,” said John Bailey, Founder and Co-CEO of Lumenai. “Our AI investment service is designed to provide investors with a simple and efficient way to create their own unique investment strategies. We believe that our service makes investing simpler, safer, and often less costly than traditional multi-manager portfolios.”

The finalists for the WealthTech100 list were selected based on their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain. The list required a panel of analysts and experts to vote on a list of over 1,200 businesses. Research on these companies was compiled by FinTech Global.

Established in 2020 through a collaboration between John Bailey, Michael Mahaffy, and ETS Asset Factory in Madrid, Spain, Lumenai provides the first fully customized artificial intelligence investment service for asset owners and advisors. The company’s mission is to simplify the investment process for busy professionals, enabling them to create compelling investment solutions with far greater ease.

Lumenai is for individuals, advisors, banks, and institutional investors who want to stay in control and ahead of the curve with a high-end bespoke investment service. Investors can now devote their time and energy where it is most needed, instead of worrying about the stock market, making tactical asset allocation decisions, or hiring and firing expensive fund managers.

For more information about Lumenai and its AI investment service, please visit lumenai.net.