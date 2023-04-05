Shankaran’s Book Dives Deep to Consciousness and Spirit

A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when we intertwine philosophy, religion, spirituality (and much more) into one coherent, although long, book masterpiece? Well, that is surely mind-blowing, eye-opening, at times, bewildering, but in the end, spiritually and mentally-nourishing. This is what a new book promises: to keep readers wanting more through taking readers on a deep-dive to life, spirit, and mind.
Rising Author Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran says: “Give it a go and be patient; it's a challenging, but great read.”
The book is an in depth and extensive explanation of the nature of consciousness in spiritual, theological, and philosophical terms. It is not a book about the brain or physiology but rather presents a cosmology of the reality of existence and the universality of life, who we are as consciousness, and the connectivity of all life everywhere. In the process it seeks to provide an understanding of what consciousness is that would elude a brief definition.
The author feels strongly that this work comes at a time in human experience when this insight is essential for collective survival and peaceful transition through difficult and exciting times. “People need only to adjust their focus, relax their eyes, so to say, and be willing to see within themselves a point of connection with their Maker,” Shankaran says.
It is not necessary to believe in God, only to accept that one has consciousness and be willing to explore whatever that may be.
“A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital book channels.
