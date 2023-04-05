A New Perspective of Life’s Consciousness, Exposed

A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium
Book ‘A Science of Consciousness’ is Here to Change How You See Life
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to take on an imaginary journey into a world of new implications, possibilities, and powers coming from human creativity through a book that has been gaining attention on Amazon!
“A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium” is a book that provides an in-depth and extensive explanation of the nature of consciousness in spiritual, theological, and philosophical terms. In the process, the book seeks to provide an understanding of what consciousness is that would elude a brief definition.
“It is not a book about the brain or physiology,” Author Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran explains. “Rather, it presents a cosmology of the reality of existence and the universality of life, who we are as consciousness, and the connectivity of all life everywhere,” he continues.
“As such, one comes away from this book with a palpable sense for the infinite and the infinitesimal, the outer and the inner as one and the same. It presents both a critique of empirical science with its limitations and postulates an expanded or new paradigm of cognitive or spiritual science and presents this argument as an example of how this cognitive process actually works,” Shankaran reveals.
Readers are expected to gain insight and experience into this new paradigm as they embark upon this journey with the author. Many readers say that this book has been described as having a natural conversation with the author. The reflective dialogue is transformative, enriching, and awakening.
Other than these, the reality of Intrinsic Unity and Oneness are explored, as consciousness and spirit are seen to be identical in essence. This opens the study of consciousness as Pneumatology in the ancient sense, and this adds richness to the work as a new Theology of Holy Spirit. Hence, the book is written on multiple levels simultaneously, thus, readers will want to return to it again and again.
Shiva Shankaran is a life-long seeker of truth and devotee of the divine as that presents itself to him in life and existence. Born in the New York City area, he grew up and was molded in this global multicultural setting. Naturally religious as a young man, he traveled and visited monasteries and explored religious life through his twenties. He has completed degrees in Literature, Philosophy, and Religious Education and has been trained in the teaching of meditation. He has also written a book of poetry and a more focused look at Oneness as a living reality called: "Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One. He currently lives in Vermont.
“A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital book channels.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.