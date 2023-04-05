New Masterpiece for the Mind Now Released

A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium
Shankaran’s “A Science of Consciousness” Gets Raving Amazon Reviews
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As life runs and changes in a rapid phase, have we stopped to re-think our generally-accepted philosophies? With the schedules, errands, and workloads we are tied with every day, a new book hopes to bring our minds back to thinking - What truly is consciousness?
The book uncovers questions such as “What is the Holy Spirit?” and “What if the ancient word St. Paul used for ‘spirit,’ pneuma, were to be interpreted as equivalent to ‘consciousness’ as we are striving to understand it today?” and “What would be the effects and implications of this upon an understanding of the self, the world, and the greater creation?”
The book’s author, Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran feels strongly that this work comes at a time in human experience when this insight is essential for collective survival and peaceful transition through difficult and exciting times.
“A Science of Consciousness begins with the author asking the reader to accept as true for a moment a few basic, though perhaps unthought-of premises,” Shankaran says. On that basis, the reader is invited to go on an imaginary journey into a world of new implications, possibilities, and powers coming from human creativity.
Shankaran says that to bring a whole new experience to readers and to bring a new perspective to life, people need only to adjust their focus, relax their eyes, so to say, and be willing to see within themselves a point of connection with their Maker. However, even as this book exposes topics of the spirit, it is not necessary to believe in God, but only to accept that one has consciousness and be willing to explore whatever that may be.
Russ Ann, an Amazon customer wrote, “An amazing philosophical book about the science of consciousness--the spirit. Reading this feels like I'm back in my philosophy class, eagerly listening and absorbing all the interesting information that will make you think, often gets you confused but eventually you realize it does somehow make sense.”
She continues that the author's perspective on consciousness, the spirit, and god is such an interesting and enjoyable topic to follow, and it did make her stop to think multiple times. “I even started to wonder and my perspective on a couple of points even changed. Very persuasive and intelligent that will make you curious with each page!” she says.
“A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital book channels.
