New Book Engages and Empowers Readers’ Consciousness

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consciousness is a word often used loosely by a lot of people. But have we thought of the deeper meaning of consciousness? Have the following questions ever crossed your mind: What is Consciousness? What is the Holy Spirit? What if the ancient word St. Paul used for "spirit," pneuma, were to be interpreted as equivalent to "consciousness" as we are striving to understand it today?
A new, inspiring, and thought-provoking book, “A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium” takes readers on a journey of self-realization that empowers the mind and soul. The book begins with the author asking the reader to accept as true for a moment a few basic, though perhaps unthought-of premises.
But the deeper question lies: What are the effects and implications of this knowledge of Consciousness and the Holy Spirit upon an understanding of the self, the world, and the greater creation?
The book allows readers to think and interact with their own self, and are invited to go on an imaginary journey into a world of new implications, possibilities, and powers coming from human creativity, written by rising author Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran.
“I feel strongly that this work comes at a time in human experience when this insight is essential for collective survival and peaceful transition through difficult and exciting times,” Shankaran says.
“People need only to adjust their focus, relax their eyes, so to say, and be willing to see within themselves a point of connection with their Maker,” she continues.
Shankaran added that readers do not necessarily have to believe in God but only to accept that one has consciousness and be willing to explore whatever that may be.
“Although I have worked in spiritual counseling before, I was led to present a written documentation of these heartfelt teachings for ongoing generations,” Shankaran says. “Over the course of my life, I have been blessed with several enlightened teachers who are the inspiration for this book, and these seemed to call to me to present this wisdom in these terms for an audience of seekers who know there is more to life than materialism but have questions as to how to uncover this deeper reality for themselves,” Shankaran continues.
Shankaran hopes that readers will find in this book significant answers to many of their questions.
Get a copy of “A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium” that provokes thoughts and the soul! The book is now available on Amazon and other leading digital book stores worldwide.
