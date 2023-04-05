Thought-Provoking Book Engages the Mind and Soul

Shankaran’s New Masterpiece Brings Delight to Readers Across the World
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many words that, though used often, are very profound and can be explained even further. And when we do so, those words make us realize a whole new meaning or definition of the word.
Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran hopes to expound the meanings of some of the most basic concepts of life, and providing fresh perspectives to it.
The book answers some simple questions that, when analyzed deeply, will bring a new understanding of the mind, soul, and life in general: What is Consciousness? What is the Holy Spirit? What if the ancient word St. Paul used for "spirit," pneuma, were to be interpreted as equivalent to "consciousness" as we are striving to understand it today? What would be the effects and implications of this upon the understanding of the self, the world, and the greater creation?
“I feel strongly that this work comes at a time in human experience when this insight is essential for collective survival and peaceful transition through difficult and exciting times,” Shankaran says. She continues that people need only to adjust their focus, relax their eyes, so to say, and be willing to see within themselves a point of connection with their Maker.
Shankaran also says that it is not necessary to believe in God when reading this book. “One only needs to accept that one has consciousness and be willing to explore whatever that may be,” Shankaran points out.
An Amazon customer wrote: “These writings are deep, to say the least. I pride myself on being a ‘deep thinker’ yet his concepts are beyond me”
Shankaran shares that the writing of the book began as a cognitive exercise following a traumatic event in 2012. “That experience created an urgency within me to express for spiritual seekers the insights and wisdom that had amassed within me over 50 years or more of yogic practices and devotion and to share this with the lovers of life,” Shankaran added.
Other than “A Science of Consciousness”, Shankaran also wrote “Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One: Sonnets for Seekers Everywhere/from Trinity to Unity”, also available on Amazon and other leading digital book channels.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.