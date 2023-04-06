"Aisles" App Update Ensures Safe Shopping for Customers

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aisles, a Portland-based startup that is revolutionizing the retail sector, has announced new safety features that will ensure customer safety when shopping through their app. The new feature will remind customers who have purchased items through them to take proper measures if the item is recalled, while another feature alerts customers if an item contains hazardous ingredients.
These new features are part of Aisles' ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience and making the shopping experience as safe and enjoyable as possible. The company has raised $10 million in a seed funding round from family and friends, as well as local investors, which will enable the company to continue developing and releasing new features that enhance the customer experience and simplify the shopping experience.
Aisles' AI-based technology has already made a significant impact on the retail industry, with over 577,037 people joining their waitlists. The technology maps out the store and locates the exact aisle and shelf of the item that a shopper is looking for, making the shopping experience more efficient and enjoyable. This helps people to get out of the store as fast as possible.
According to Ignacio Rosales, a co-founder of Aisles, "We want to ensure that our customers are always safe when shopping through our app. Our new safety features will make the shopping experience as safe and enjoyable as possible. The service will help ensure families stay safe from products that are contaminated by viruses, bacteria, chemical substances, and parasites and can cause foodborne illnesses. Chemical contamination can also even lead to cancer".
The app is attracting a lot of interest from businesses and investors looking to capitalize on this game-changing technology that simplifies the shopping experience, saves time, and ensures accuracy and security.
Businesses interested in learning more about the service can visit their website today and join the waitlist of companies.
About the Company
Aisle is a retail tech startup led by serial tech entrepreneur Ignacio Rosales. The firm is based out of Portland, Oregon, and is redefining shopping experiences for countless consumers. It will have a mobile app that will be available for both Apple and Android users. It will also be an offline service to facilitate consumers when the signals are weak or not there.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.