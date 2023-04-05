Submit Release
Universal Talent Film School Launches Globally to Help Aspiring Actors and Actresses Achieve Their Dreams

Universal Talent Film School is a premier Canadian provider of in-person and online acting classes for teens and adults.

“Life is a stage,” says Vivian Woods, one of the top Canadian acting coaches thoroughly devoted to giving her clients the insights, tools, and knowledge they need to live their best lives.

Universal Talent Film School (UTFS) is officially launching globally as the premier provider of top-notch online acting classes for teens and adults. The school’s founder, Vivian Woods, is on a mission to help aspiring actors achieve their dreams by giving them the tools they need to tap into their innate potential and climb the ladder of success in the highly competitive film industry.

According to industry pros, between now and 2030, the industry is expected to hire an estimated 32% more professional actors. Vivian and her team of industry leaders believe that with the right combination of trained talent, devotion, skill, and luck, any aspiring actor or actress can achieve their goals.

BONUS: UTFS also works closely with reputable Talent Agents and will assist you in getting representation!

At UTFS, Vivian and her team offer private, online, and executive coaching lessons at highly approachable prices to give aspiring actors and actresses the best possible chance of success. UTFS is also committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry. Vivian stated:

“We value multiculturalism in film and TV. We work to create an inclusive learning environment where all cultures are respected and encourage students to work on pieces that represent their culture.”

UTFS is not just about teaching acting skills – the school’s expert coaches will also help students learn how to be grounded within themselves, which is essential for achieving long-term success. By tapping into their inner potential, students can excel and elevate their careers to the next level.

Universal Talent Film School’s team is comprised of industry leaders and some of the most qualified coaches in Canada and beyond.

More information about Universal Talent Film School is available on the company’s official website.

