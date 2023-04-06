Gilder Lehrman Gala to Honor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Valerie Rockefeller, and Debbie and Craig Stapleton on May 23, 2023

2023 Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History Annual Gala
The Gilder Lehrman Institute, the leading nonprofit dedicated to K–12 history education, to honor four guiding lights of historical education at Annual Gala.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Gala for the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.
This will be the Institute’s 12th annual Gala, which serves to honor individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on history education. Previous gala honorees include Ken Burns, Ron Chernow, Laura Bush, and other notable institutional leaders, philanthropic innovators, and historians. David McCullough was the first to be so honored in 2012.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public, will honor four guiding lights of historical education, support, and integrity in the United States at the Gala:
Henry Louis Gates, Jr., is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University and a longtime friend of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. An award-winning filmmaker, author, scholar, and institution builder, he has had a profound impact on American intellectual and cultural life.
Valerie Rockefeller chairs the board of directors of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, a nonprofit services organization that accelerates philanthropy for a more just world. She also serves on the boards of Achievement First, the Asian Cultural Council, Columbia University Teachers College, Greenwich Academy, and The Trust for Mutual Understanding. She is an innovative philanthropist and former middle school teacher.
Debbie and Craig Stapleton are civic leaders and generous supporters of educational programs. Former diplomats to France and the Czech Republic, Debbie and Craig Stapleton continue their public service on the boards of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the French American Museum Exchange, the National Medal of Honor Museum, and the World War I Centennial Commission.
A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner and formal program, including student performances and the award ceremony, to follow at 7:30 p.m.
About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. Its mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the National Daughters of the American Revolution.
PRESS CONTACT
Josh Landon, Director of Marketing and Communications
landon@gilderlehrman.org
(646) 366-9666, ext. 137
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Joshua Landon
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
+1 6463669666 ext 137
email us here