Robert August Introduces the Racine Ave. Driving Shoe with Gommini Rubber Sole

Robert August, a leading manufacturer of high-quality leather shoes, has announced the launch of their latest collection, The Racine Ave. Driving Shoe.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert August, a leading manufacturer of high-quality leather shoes, has announced the launch of their latest collection, The Racine Ave. Driving Shoe. Handcrafted in Spain, these driving loafers are made to order and feature a Gommini rubber sole, providing superior grip and traction on any surface.
The Racine Ave. Driving Shoe is available in three different leather options - Nappa leather, full-grain leather, or suede, allowing customers to choose the perfect style to match their personal taste. Each pair is carefully crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring the highest quality standards are met.
"Our clients have been asking for a driving shoe that is not only stylish but also functional," said Robert Baumt, Founder of Robert August. "We're excited to introduce the Racine Ave. Driving Shoe, which offers both comfort and durability. The Gommini rubber sole provides excellent grip on the pedals, making it perfect for long drives."
Customers can choose a Racine Ave. Driving Shoe design from the online catalog, or create their own unique design using Robert August’s 360 Degree Design Studio. and each pair is shipped worldwide for free. With a commitment to using only the finest materials and attention to detail, Robert August is proud to offer a driving moccasin that meets the needs of the modern driver.
For more information on the Racine Ave. Driving Shoe or to place an order, please visit the Robert August website at www.augustapparel.com.
About Robert August:
Robert August is a family-owned business specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality leather shoes. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Robert August has become a trusted name in the footwear industry. Each pair of shoes is made with the finest materials and attention to detail, ensuring that every customer receives a product that exceeds their expectations.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Robert Baum
Robert August LLC
+1 312-600-8056
robert@augustapparel.com