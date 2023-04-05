RI Cross Disability Coalition Awarded Collaborative Transformation Grant

The three organizations will be the lead agencies heading up a collaborative effort involving a number of other organizations and agencies - including the Business Services Division of the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Office.
Specifically, the proposed model in the grant application outlined a program to promote “A New Way of Thinking” about the personal futures of people with disabilities so that individuals and their families make more informed choices, have more opportunities for living meaningful and inclusive lives, and receive the necessary support for preparing them for employment in Rhode Island’s workforce, either in wage jobs or potential business-within-a-business connections.
The grant activities focus on educating and changing perspectives of:
1. High School students and adults with disabilities through a Speakers Bureau led by people with disabilities with presentations on the benefits of employment and self-employment, choosing supports/services to live the best life possible, and making decisions on personal goals;
2. Job development staff at community agencies to prepare them with tools for opportunities to engage with RI businesses through “informational interviews” to determine their workforce needs and ultimately increase employment outcomes for people with disabilities through wage jobs, internships, or business-within-a-business opportunities. Staff will also be trained to assist people with disabilities to be more successful business owners by learning more about business development and creative marketing strategies to assist small business owners with production, order fulfillment infrastructures, and various online sales platforms;
3. RI employers through the development of a 3-part series on Creative Workforce Solutions-- Understanding and Embracing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility” to inspire employers to commit to positive change to build more inclusive and accessible work environments within their businesses.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the State of Rhode Island,” said Sue Babin, Special Projects Director at RIDDC. “This funding will help us further our mission of facilitating opportunities for people with disabilities to obtain jobs within RI’s workforce or start their own businesses and educate employers about the value and contributions people with disabilities can contribute to businesses and local economic development. We’re also excited to partner with so many other organizations who share our passion for assisting people with disabilities to live the best life possible. We are pleased to provide practical training and resources to businesses to help them to grow and flourish.”
###
About the RI Cross Disability Coalition
The Coalition is a grass-roots organization for individuals with all disabilities to connect and talk about what is important in our lives and what we can do together to improve quality for all people! It is also an opportunity to become familiar with different services available from agencies in Rhode Island and learn what these agencies can do to support and meet the needs of individuals.
Debra T Morais
Communication Works Inc.
+1 4012866666 email us here
You just read:
RI Cross Disability Coalition Awarded Collaborative Transformation Grant
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Debra T Morais
Communication Works Inc.
+1 4012866666
email us here