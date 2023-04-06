Research Findings Assessing Key Care Management IT Trends Now Available Online

CMSA and Schooner Strategies, co-sponsors 2022 HIT Survey
Issue Brief 3: 2022 Case Management Health IT Survey
Complimentary Issue Brief No. 3 Examines Key IT Trends Impacting Case Management Functions, Transitions of Care and Readmission Prevention Programs
Care management system functionality is being significantly impacted by advances in integrated data analytics paired with a population health management focus.”
— Mary Beth Newman, MSN, RN, CMGT-BC, CCM
BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Case Management Society of America (CMSA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management, and Schooner Strategies, a national consulting firm, have teamed up to sponsor the 4th edition of the Health Information Technology (HIT) survey focusing on medical management systems.
This third Issue Brief, Case Management Functionality, Transitions of Care, and Readmission Prevention, describes findings related to care management programs and their use of technology systems to support care management processes, transitions of care, and readmission prevention programs. To view or download the new Issue Brief, click here.
Building on several past surveys, the current research continues to identify the primary roles and trends of case management software applications, the specific functionality within those applications, and their impact on the field of case management. The research also looked at other HIT applications and resources used to support population health interventions and potential new strategies needed to care for tomorrow’s technology-related patients. The analysis looks at the types of case management programs offered and the degree to which technology systems support these processes. Analysis of this data provides insights into the evolving role of technology in supporting and driving implementation of care management programs within various settings.
Mary Beth Newman, MSN, RN, CMGT-BC, CCM, Senior Assistant Vice President at EXL Health and author of this Issue Brief, adds “The impact of the digital age is certainly evident in the analysis of the survey findings. Care management system functionality is being significantly impacted by advances in integrated data analytics paired with a population health management focus. These optimized systems support robust and dynamic case management processes that are more likely to achieve improved clinical, satisfaction, and financial outcomes.”
“It was interesting, but not surprising, to find that care management systems are now less likely to provide functionality for stratification and predictive modeling, outcomes reporting, acuity/severity scoring, and caseload reporting,” notes Pat Stricker, MEd, RN, lead researcher and survey coordinator. “Organizations seem to be integrating more technologically advanced systems across their entire organization, rather than relying on this functionality in their care management systems.” Stricker previously served as clinical director of a leading care management software company.
“The ability of information technology systems to improve population health interventions cannot be over-emphasized,” elaborates Garry Carneal, JD, MA, lead researcher and survey co-sponsor. “In many cases, automation empowers case managers to more effectively coordinate care. In other instances, technology can become a liability by creating barriers to effective care. This body of research provides the most detailed information available on these trends impacting case management.”
This is the fourth time that CMSA and Schooner Strategies have teamed up for the Health IT Survey with a focus on medical management. The first three surveys were conducted in 2008, 2010 and 2012. The results of the 2012 survey can be found here.
This third Issue Brief assessing IT-based functions supplements two issue briefs published last year: Issue Brief 1: Introduction and Methodology; and Issue Brief 2: Communications and Social Media. Additional issue briefs for the 2022 HIT Survey will be published over the next six months covering:
• Issue Brief 4: Case Loads and Patient Engagement Strategies
• Issue Brief 5: Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, Satisfaction, and the Adoption Curve
• Issue Brief 6: Executive Summary: Key Findings and Conclusions.
About The Case Management Society of America (CMSA) – www.cmsa.org
The Case Management Society of America is an international, non-profit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management through educational forums, networking opportunities and legislative involvement. Unique in its composition as an international organization with over 50 affiliated and prospective chapters in a tiered democratic structure, CMSA’s success and strength is its structure as a member-driven society.
Schooner Strategies is a leading force in healthcare policy development, accreditation programs, government relations support, operational management, and business development, benefiting dozens of clients since 2007. Schooner arms clients with the tools, resources and industry knowledge to optimize their business mission and goals. Schooner provides the ideas, strategies and tactics to conduct original research, gather vital industry-specific data and acquire important market intelligence and trends information. Schooner also can help clients manage and staff their organizations. The consulting firm is located in downtown historic Annapolis, Maryland.
