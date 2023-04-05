Encore Data Products Continues Great Headphone Giveaway Program

/EIN News/ -- Lafayette, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, Inc., based in Lafayette, CO, is pleased to acknowledge that they are continuing the successful Great Headphone Giveaway program, initially launched in 2016. Since its launch at the Future of Education Technology Conference, Encore has given away countless headphones to organizations in education.



At regular intervals, Encore gives away headphones, earbuds, or headsets to one randomly selected entrant as part of an ongoing contest. The contest is open to all non-profit charitable organizations, K-12 public, private, charter, or parochial schools and public libraries. The giveaway is held through the Encore microsite, www.freeclassroomheadphones.com. Teachers, PTO members, and administrators of qualified organizations may enter if they so wish. To this day, Encore sees submissions from districts and nonprofits all over the United States.



Program participation is open to non-profit charitable organizations classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the Internal Revenue Service; a K-12 school or public library; or a K-12 public, private, charter or parochial school as listed by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). It is also open regionally to all 50 states across America. Participants may submit an entry each month. Entries should be submitted online.

Entrants are asked to share their name, organization, education technology needs, how winning products would be utilized, and how their organization would benefit from winning. The Great Headphone Giveaway entry information will be shared publicly online. One new winner is picked each month, so anyone can participate each month for a chance to win. Winners are notified by email, and their stories will be shared on the website. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Learn more here: Great Headphone Giveaway at FreeClassroomHeadphones.com.

According to the Encore Data Products representative, “we offer school classroom headphones, cases, document and web cameras, podcasting equipment, docking stations, and cables of all kinds in addition to charging options. You would be wise to contact Encore Data Products if you want to make your classroom capable of utilizing every available technological accessory. We cordially invite you to call us, visit us at a conference, or browse our online catalog if you'd like to learn more about what we have to offer your institution or discover our future goals.”



Encore Data Products is an international supplier of technology accessories for listening, learning, testing, and training. The company supplies the education, health, fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries with high-quality audio-visual equipment and technology accessories. With an ever-expanding product selection from top brands, free shipping options, competitive pricing and easy ordering, Encore Data Products enables customers to maximize their investment in equipment needed to enrich their learning, health, and business environments.

For more information on the company’s services and products, customers may call 866-926-1669, visit their official website or contact Sabrina Manno of Encore Data Products.

