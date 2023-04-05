When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 27, 2023 FDA Publish Date: March 28, 2023 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Presence of Methanol Company Name: Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Midwest Cleaning Solutions, Clean Pro Supply, SOFT HANDS Product Description: Product Description Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution; Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution

The company has issued a correction to the previous announcement..

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 4/3/2023 – Canton, SD, Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, SOFT HANDS Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, and Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution to the consumer level. FDA testing found the presence of methanol.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning System’s Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to these products.

Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, SOFT HANDS Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, and Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The products are packaged in 1-gallon clear or white plastic bottles. The product may have been purchased by the 1-gallon bottle, or by the case which contains 4 of the 1-gallon bottles per box. Product was distributed [Worldwide/Nationwide] to describe type of outlets (wholesale/retail/via internet). Product information:

Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Non-sterile Solution Manufacturer / Distributer DOM NDC Volume Midwest Cleaning Solutions

404 Noid Rd, Canton SD 57013

800-288-0741 24MAR2020 through 18DEC2020 None 3.785 L SOFT HANDS Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Non-sterile Solution Manufacturer / Distributer DOM NDC Volume Clean Pro Supply, LLC

1533 Lyell Ave, Rochester, NY 14606

585-623-5075 24MAR2020 through 18DEC2020 77518-200-01 1 Gallon,

128 fl oz,

3785 mL Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Non-sterile Solution Manufacturer / Distributer DOM NDC Volume Midwest Cleaning Solutions

404 Noid Rd, Canton SD 57013

800-288-0741 24MAR2020 through 18DEC2020 74663-002-01 3.785 L

Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning System’s Inc. is notifying its distributors by voluntary recall letters and consumers via this press release. Consumers that have the recalled products Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, SOFT HANDS Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, and Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution should stop using and either dispose of it in accordance with local ordinances, or contact Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc. for returns at 1-800-288-0741 Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm Central Time or recall@mwcleaningsolutions.com.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning System’s Inc. at recall@mwcleaningsolutions.com or 1-800-288-0741 Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm Central Time. Consumers should contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any health concerns that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.