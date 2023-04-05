How Public Policy Can Enable Robotics: New Report Reveals Key Insights

Robotics Enablement report robotics testing infographics key benefits of the report

The concise analysis offers recommendations for policymakers hoping to guide the industrial adoption of robotics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report has been released that examines the future of robotics, especially applications in the global food supply chain. The report, titled “Robotics Enablement: Installing Robots in the Food Supply Chain,” highlights the ways in which robotics can transform the food industry. It offers recommendations for policymakers looking to modernize industries and augment food security while mitigating negative impacts on the labor market, data privacy, and national security.

The analysis from Policy2050.com breaks down the food supply chain and conveys the value of robotic deployments at each stage. Relevant data and perspectives were curated with public policy and investment top of mind. The report offers creative data visualizations to make this information easily digestible. This 30-page document is an essential read for anyone involved in forward-thinking public policy, technological investment, or robotics research and development.

The Policy2050 report offers a clear overview of robotics potential that can be used to engage stakeholders. It establishes key findings such as:

• Policymakers have a range of tools available to positively influence robotics developments, such as tax policies, public-private partnerships, research or innovation institutes, consortiums, intellectual property law, trade agreements, and, at the foundational level, STEM education programs.

• Technical platforms, including simulators, are also important. Building, testing, and refining robotic installations in virtual environments reduces risks and protects any ongoing production from unnecessary downtime.

• Governments or NGOs may choose to support robotics R&D in order to stimulate economic growth and transformation, getting ahead of inevitable disruption and creating new, higher-value jobs for citizens.

• The total food supply chain, which encompasses production, processing, distribution, consumption, and disposal, will eventually be transformed by robotics developments and is already affected.

ABOUT POLICY2050.COM

Policy2050.com provides business news and analysis. We seek to influence the future of tech policy and business strategy in order to bring about a sustainable, fair, and vibrant economy.