Governor Pillen Accepts Resignation of DED Director

CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen accepted the immediate resignation of Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Tony Goins. Governor Pillen thanks Director Goins for his honorable service to our country as a United States Marine and wishes him and his family the best.

 

The Governor’s office will have further communication concerning future leadership for the Department of Economic Development in due course.

