San Diego SEO Expert Offers Free SEO Consultation

Local Blitz, an SEO company with offices in Indianapolis, IN, wants to point out that they are offering free SEO consultation. They are offering a free strategy session with an SEO expert, such as Nick Bennett, the co-founder of Local Blitz. It should be noted that they also have offices in San Diego where businesses can consult with a San Diego SEO expert. They also want to emphasize that they can assure clients they truly offer the services of SEO experts.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, says, “Most people that are claiming to be experts just are not experts. Many people in the industry either re-sell other peoples services or are just good salespeople themselves that like to toy around with other people's time and money. So why is Local Blitz an actual ‘SEO expert’? We were founded in 2009, which means that for more than 10 years, we have been learning, failing, and finally succeeding at SEO. It gets more complicated by the day and there are a ton of good people in the industry, but many that position themselves as ‘SEO experts’ simply are not.”

Those who are interested in the free SEO advice they are offering can simply fill out an online form on the Local Blitz website. Upon receiving the request, they will personally review the client’s website and then give some advice on what has to be done to enable the website to get more traction with SEO. This is not the usual machine analysis that is provided by others without any explanation. They will really take a look at the various details and ensure that the client comprehends their findings.

Those who are looking for an Indianapolis SEO company can depend on a number of services offered by Local Blitz. Their services include: SEO, online advertising, email marketing, and social media marketing. They provide custom solutions for SEO instead of the cookie-cutter solutions. They want to point out that SEO is actually a moving target because it is always evolving and that is why they offer customized solutions that offer long-term results for clients.

Local Blitz also offers online advertising services, using Google Ads and Bing Ads, Facebook ads and Instagram ads, and Google Display Ads. They are completely transparent when providing online advertising services. They have developed systems where they can determine the key performance indicators (KPIs) with their clients to enable them to report fully on the ROI of their online advertising expenses.

Founded in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency with a team of SEO experts who continuously keep themselves updated on the latest developments about SEO. They strive to offer great value to customers by creating digital sales funnels for them, whether they are small or medium sized businesses, as long as it has been ascertained to be the most beneficial at that time. They offer their services to companies that don’t have their own digital marketing services but know the importance of SEO. Local Blitz has been receiving many highly positive reviews from clients in a broad variety of niches, including automotive, e-commerce, real estate, etc.

Local Blitz has been getting a lot of highly positive reviews. For instance, Steve D. gave them a five star rating and said, “When starting to establish an internet presence, there are so many variables to consider it becomes overwhelming. Nick and the team at Local Blitz took their time to explain approaches and scenarios to give us a solid understanding of what might work best and why. I feel confident in the decisions we've made and our current direction. Local Blitz continue to demonstrate their knowledge, skill, and professionalism throughout each interaction. Very thankful we found you.”

Those who are interested in the SEO services provided by Local Blitz can visit their website or contact them through the telephone or by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday. For those who want to get updated on the latest developments regarding Local Blitz, they can check out their media room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

