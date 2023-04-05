SearchUnify Announces Industry-first Robust LLM Integration to Elevate Customer Support Outcomes

This secure integration to help customer support leaders deliver contextual, personalized, end-to-end experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive platform, today announced an industry-first comprehensive and secure integration with OpenAI™ and Hugging Face™, to enrich support and self-service experiences across the customer lifecycle.

With this integration of the platform and its suite of products with Large Language Models (LLMs), SearchUnify is geared to render predictive, contextual, data-driven and agile experiences. This integration will help enterprises leverage the LLM capabilities, including conversational AI, headline and abstract generation, machine translation, sentiment analysis, and language modeling. Businesses will be able to help their customers and employees make the most of generative AI capabilities, while guardrailing and distilling inferences to combat decision bias.

"Language models have long been a part of SearchUnify's DNA. With recent strides in generative AI, the influence of AI and LLMs on our lives is only going to grow stronger. SearchUnify adds a layer of security and accessibility to the mix. This approach will not only foster trust but also empower businesses to deliver experiences that are relevant, secure, and state-of-the-art," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.

In a bid to help the customer service leaders ride this technology wave, SearchUnify is gearing up for its upcoming virtual event, SU Innovate, scheduled for April 27, 2023.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information findability, fuels intelligent enterprise search, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like Intelligent Chatbot , Agent Helper , KCS Enabler , Escalation Predictor , and Community Helper . Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customers, partners, and employees across industries.

Media Contact:

Aanchal Dhar

pr@grazitti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535704/SearchUnify_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SearchUnify