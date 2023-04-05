Marriott International Maldives Kickstarts Apprenticeship Recruitment in Addu City

Marriott International Maldives will kick start its first recruitment activity of the Apprenticeship Program in Addu City on April 8 and 9, 2023. This open-day initiative is succeeding the previous Memorandum of Understanding ceremony between Marriott International Maldives, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, and the Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT) to provide aspiring young people with the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience in the Maldives’ thriving tourism industry and develop their skills, with the possibility to grow with the company, being the largest hospitality chain in the world.

The two-day recruitment sessions will take place in Hulhumeedhoo on April 8, 2023 at Seenu Atoll School between 10 AM to 3 PM, and in Hithadhoo on April 9, 2023 at Addu High School between 10 AM to 3 PM.

Program duration will be 10 months, during which selected young apprentices shall work across their placed disciplines within the respective resort while theory sessions will be taught to fulfill the requirements of a Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA) approved level-III certificate. Once the pilot is proven to be satisfactory, it can be extended to a second year with offering of Certificate-IV (Advanced Certificate) to the participating apprentices.

Apprentice specification is following few criteria as below:

Applicants need to be over 16 years old and showcase that they have the ability to complete the 8-month program

GCE Ordinary or Advance level qualification

Good command in English communication

Passionate about the hospitality industry

Flexibility

This first recruitment open day will be followed by another two sessions which will take place in Kulhudhufushi and Male.

Marriott International offer youth training opportunities at their portfolio of seven resorts in the Maldives, which include The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

Marriott International is the first International Hospitality brand to collaborate with the government apprenticeship program so it is a milestone for the government as well as for Marriott International in their efforts to build local talent for the hospitality market. The first round of the program will accommodate 50 people and will begin in early May.