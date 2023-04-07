Families Gather to Examine Caregiving Challenges

Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions

Millions of families gather this weekend for a spring celebration. Close to half discuss plans for how to support the care of an aging family member.

The current societal expectation that working family members provide caregiving services to aging loved ones is not sustainable for families or our nation's workforce.” — Jeannette Galvanek, CEO CareWise Solutions

OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of families across America and around the world gather for a spring celebration this weekend. Close to half will discuss plans for how to support and manage the care of an aging family member.Emotions run high with potential disagreements and concerns about providing the best care. Most family caregivers have a job, so many (often silently) worry about juggling caregiving with their careers and other responsibilities. Many are exhausted by adding caregiving to their work and life commitments. Families need to empower themselves. Many families feel unprepared, wondering if their aging loved one is receiving the care they deserve.Many caregivers have trouble empowering themselves to ask for the services and support that they feel they need. They don't feel prepared to discuss their career and work success with their employer and their colleagues and ask for what is needed to maintain their job and career.There is a long list of questions every caregiver and their family should ask themselves. Spring is a time of renewal. This is a time to renew commitments to family quality of life and care. Make a plan and move forward boldly. It’s time to move from the family caregiving crisis to confidence in the future!For those sitting around a table with family, this list of topics helps to examine if the family has a shared understanding and plan to make the caregiving journey more successful for everyone. Every family is unique. There is no one way to move ahead. But the better each family understands the care system's challenges, the more likely they are to have power over its deficiencies.When answering these questions, many caregivers take time to step back and evaluate how they are advocating for themselves and their loved ones. This helps assess if their loved ones are receiving the amount of care they need for a high quality of life.These problems highlight many of the issues CareWise Solutions sees as employers step forward to support employment and the ability of their employees to care for family members. What CareWise Solutions does is provide the answers and resources needed and customized programs for organizations.For more information about CareWise Solutions, book a 30-minute discovery call with Jeannette Galvanek.

Caregiving Solutions for Employers and Employees