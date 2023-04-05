Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, & Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for autonomous cars and rising focus on driver, pedestrian, and vehicle safety are some key factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 677.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.8%, Market Trends –High incidence of road accidents” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market report provides a vivid analysis of the market's current trends as well as a broad range of growth opportunities, important drivers, challenges, and other important factors. The study also considers various market dynamics, which in turn create a wide range of growth opportunities for the top players operating in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. Nearly every part of the business sector has been impacted by the global health crisis, which has also severely disrupted the supply and demand chains for the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. The study also evaluates the current market environment and predicts its future results while taking into account the pandemic's effects on the global economy.

The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers’ awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving. V2X assists in communicating information such as speed accuracy, brake pedal status, and heading. It also warns autonomous vehicles regarding nearby objects that are not directly visible (non-line-of-sight), which is a crucial feature for vehicle safety and for facilitating better decisions by autonomous cars.

High incidence of road accidents is a significant factor driving demand for vehicle-to-everything communication. V2X communication help in accident prevention by warning the driver about a potential risk or object that may not be in line-of-sight of human vision or visible to other sensors. V2X reduces risk and vulnerability of drivers, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians, and improves their safety by providing real-time alerts about their location in related situations.

The Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, HARMAN International launched the Dual-Mode V2X system, intended for improving automotive safety.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held a significant revenue share in 2020. V2I is capable of lane and congestion management and helps in fuel efficient consumption and reduced emissions. It has been estimated that optimized freeway lane management and signal operations can result in fuel savings to a maximum of 22.0%.

Intelligent traffic systems are immensely benefitted with vehicle-to-everything communication, which helps in improving traffic efficiency. Vehicles optimize their arrival by obtaining traffic light green signal cycle, and even traffic lights adjust on the basis of feedback received from arriving vehicles.

Revenue from the vehicle-to-everything market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a comparatively faster rate than other regional markets during the forecast period. This rapid growth rate can be attributed to various government initiatives for urban infrastructure digitalization in countries in the region. Besides, rising smartphone penetration and growing concerns about on-road vehicle and driver safety are other factors driving market growth.

The global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) in this industry vertical?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

