Deep Learning Chip Market: From Research to Real-World Applications

Increasing adoption of quantum computing and growing implementation of deep learning chips for robotics are some key factors driving market growth.

Market Size – USD 3.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.7%, Market Trends – Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Deep Learning Chip Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Deep Learning Chip market outlook over the forecast duration (2021-2028). Researchers have examined the global market holistically and emphasised the elements that affect the market's overall expansion. The study examines the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to the expansion of the various market sectors using effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces. The study includes vital information, like the market shares of the major players, that aids the reader in gaining a thorough understanding of the Deep Learning Chip market. The most recent research study serves as the ideal illustration of the thorough analysis of the international Deep Learning Chip market. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, research methods, geographic segmentation, competitive environment, upcoming developments, and technological innovation are all included in this document. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc

The global Deep Learning Chip market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Deep Learning Chip market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

Applications of graphics processing unit (GPU) to develop deep learning chip has been increasing as GPU can simultaneously compute, and this is a key factor driving revenue growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the system-in-package (SIP) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption to develop deep learning chips as system-in-package offers benefits such as at the level of printed circuit board (PCB).

In terms of market share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics devices.

Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Deep Learning Chip market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Deep Learning Chip market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (Soc)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Deep Learning Chip market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

