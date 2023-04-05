Computer Aided Diagnosis Market is Expected to boost Demand by 2030|Hologic, Inc., EDDA Technology, Inc. AdvancedMD, Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for multi-modal devices that combine several functions is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market Size – USD 742.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1% Integration of computer aided diagnostics with Artificial Intelligence (AI) ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Computer Aided Diagnosis Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Computer Aided Diagnosis research in the year 2023.

The global computer aided diagnosis market size was USD 742.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients and need for computer aided imaging and cancer detection techniques globally is driving market revenue growth. Computer aided diagnostic devices are equipped with high-end facilities, which enhance degree of accuracy and quality of diagnostic outputs, thereby allowing improved oncological diagnosis.

Rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in imaging modalities decreases level of manual errors that get generated during the diagnostic process. In addition, improved accuracy mediated by AI upgrades patient healthcare, thereby generating a surge in demand for computer aided diagnostic devices in clinical therapies.

In the recent years, there has been an increasing awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis of cancer owing to the fact that detection and diagnosis of cancer at its early stage can decrease probability of cancer-mediated death significantly. Successful treatment of cancer owing to its early detection is driving surge in patients opting for routine oncological health checkup. In addition, market companies and researchers are developing smart diagnostic and imaging instruments that incorporate a variety of sensors and high-resolution lenses, which simplify the operation process. For instance, in June 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched DynaCAD, a state-of-the-art visualization device. Highly advanced devices facilitating real-time evaluation, assessment and reporting are increasing adoption rate of these devices by various diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Increase in cases of various types of cancer, especially breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, leukemia, and others is driving revenue growth of the computer aided diagnosis market. According to World Cancer Research Fund, there were around 18 million cases of cancer worldwide in 2020. In addition, in case of opting for health insurance policies, it is mandatory to show reports of various chronic ailments, which require usage of various imaging techniques. With increase in demand for health insurance, market revenue growth is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., iCAD, Inc., Invivo Corporation, G.E. Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market – Segmentation Assessment

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Imaging Modalities:

Mammography

Computed tomography

Ultrasound imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Tomosynthesis

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Application:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer Liver cancer

Colorectal cancer

Bone cancer

Others (cardiovascular and neurological indications)

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By End-User:

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Hospitals

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

