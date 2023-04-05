Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue Growth, Size Worth USD 158.90 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Healthcare Analytics Market Size – USD 21.10 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 25.4%, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of Business Intelligence (BI) with healthcare analytics solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market size was USD 21.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Electronic Health Records (EHRs) usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries, which is expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Increased usage of big data among healthcare organizations and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare institutions to utilize EHRs, are supporting growth of the healthcare analytics market. Additionally, need to reduce unnecessary expenses of healthcare facilities is expected to increase adoption of healthcare analytics solutions.

However, healthcare analytics industry growth is projected to be hampered by issues such as high implementation costs and scarcity of experienced workers. Increased acceptance of augmented analytics in the healthcare sector, as well as usage of cloud-based analytics by various healthcare providers, is expected to provide lucrative prospects for market growth throughout the forecast period.

The American Journal of Managed Care describes value-based medicine as "the practice of medicine based on objective value (increase in the quality of life) imparted by healthcare treatments as determined by applying a set of standardized criteria" (commonly used to evaluate value and cost-effectiveness). Future healthcare trends will be increasingly quality-focused, with an emphasis on improving services delivered and development of creative methods for value-based healthcare and care administration. Most hospitals are gradually becoming aware of inadequacies of traditional methods to patient safety, quality control, and cost control. As a result, healthcare BI solutions would be among top priority on hospitals' investment lists for logistical management, HIE, and illness prediction.

Value-based medicine is significantly contributing by gathering and making accessible results-oriented data. BI assists healthcare businesses in determining what data they want, as well as in analyzing, evaluating, and utilizing this information to analyze total costs against benefits and achieve a competitive edge. It also allows for openness in all processes, allowing each purchase to be evaluated in terms of cost, efficiency, and results.

Market Drivers:

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Segmentations of the Healthcare Analytics Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Healthcare Analytics market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

