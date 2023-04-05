Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Was USD 4.37 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.8% By 2032 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

rising adoption from the pharmaceutical sector is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Rising demand from end-use sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and chemicals” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Growth:

The isopropyl alcohol (IPA) market has been growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for IPA as a solvent in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, cosmetics, electronics, and automotive, among others, as well as the rising demand for disinfectants and sanitizers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Lading Players:

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

LCY Chemical Corp.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INEOS Group AG

Segments covered in the report:

By Product Type Outlook:

USP

Industrial

Technical

By End-use Outlook:

Solvent

Disinfectant

Chemical intermediate

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

