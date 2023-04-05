With CAGR of 16.2%, Frontline Workers Training Market Size Worth USD 63.00 Billion by 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for Learning Management System (LMS) to effectively manage learning content is a significant factor driving market revenue growth

Frontline Workers Training Market Size – USD 16.19 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 16.2%, Market Trends – Growing need for skill-based and objective-driven training to improve frontline performance ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Frontline Workers Training Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Frontline Workers Training research in the year 2023.

The global frontline workers training market size is expected to reach USD 63.00 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 16.2% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for LMS to effectively manage learning content is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Frontline workers frequently work long hours and face additional challenges such as a shortage of resources and work-related uncertainty. Frontline training is essential because it is an enterprise's customer support foundation and needs appropriate skills and competencies to drive maximum customer satisfaction, regardless of whether they are working at a desk developing a new product for customer or out in the field interacting directly with customers. After pandemic, skill competency building has become even more important owing to acceleration of digital technology and shifting customer expectations. For instance, as more clients are utilizing digital realm, delivery executives are acquiring new approaches and skills as post-COVID purchase orders have grown. Therefore, they must effectively manage huge volume products and are not allowed to misdeliver goods or delay deliveries. The company's reputation will be impacted by this, hence they must pick up new techniques and tools that facilitate efficient order tracking and delivery.

A recent trend in the market is increase in attention of well-being and mental health. COVID-19 increased mental health issues in the workplace as anxiety, depression, and unemployment are at an all-time high. In 2021, managers needed to intentionally focus on employee wellbeing. Since frontline personnel were the most severely affected by this ongoing tragedy, they required more resources than ever before. Businesses can better engage and connect with their workforce by employing softer tones in company-wide and team messages as well as training programs and there will also be a change in the leadership. Leader attitudes have changed significantly, moving from a rigid, black-and-white manner to a more intuitive, individual-focused, and almost humanitarian style of operation. In addition, leaders are increasingly aware of how experience and culture affect financial results. These factors together made employee well-being a top priority for majority of executives in 2021.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

PTC, Beekeeper AG, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Axonify Inc., iTacit, Frontline Data Solutions, Intertek Alchemy, and Blackboard Inc

Frontline Workers Training Market – Segmentation Assessment

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Frontline Learning Management System

Micro Learning-Based Platform

Other Software Tools

Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Mode of Learning Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Blended Learning

Mobile Learning

Virtual Learning

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

