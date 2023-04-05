Simulocity Launches New Products: “Booths2GO” and “Expos2GO” Tailored to Exhibitors & Event Organizers Around the Globe

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simulocity continues to leverage its global success in virtualizing a myriad of industries: tradeshows, healthcare, aviation, pharmaceuticals, and the pet industry. With over 2,100 brands served across the world, Simulocity announces the release of its newest innovative, immersive, and interactive suite of platforms “Booths2GO” and “Expos2GO.”

Over the last few years, Simulocity successfully built custom simulated platforms and 3D environments for a wide range of industries and marketplaces. These include award-winning virtual booths, virtual malls and shops, virtual clinics, and more. These platforms provide elegant experiences and continue to expand across the globe in a variety of industries and with powerful, year-round revenue generation for clients.

One common request Simulocity received from many companies they virtualized was that exhibitors loved the digital, interactive version of themselves that Simulocity created, but that they wished they could take their booth with them to other shows. The moment they left the Simulocity platform was the moment they missed the 3D immersive technology. Instead of a static website, companies wished their immersive, interactive 3D booth could travel with them, across all exhibitions without being tied down to any one-time show or platform.

The second and most requested feature is the ability to create and self-edit a booth. This notable feature will now be available as part of Booths2Go.

"After two years of development and more innovations, Simulocity is pleased to announce the birth of Booths2GO. Booths2Go allows any exhibitor to take their booth anywhere/anytime and promote it across various channels -- social media, newsletters, email campaigns, and business cards with simply a link or a QR code. Customers can view product demos, ask reps a question, download brochures…and more. Leads are generated 24/7 and exhibitors will have access to key analytics that show their ROI from each marketing campaign pointed at their virtual booth, along with tracking data to learn who visited, from what show, which products and services were the most accessed, and much more. Booths2Go allows any company (no matter the size), to market their products or brands with minimal efforts, less costs, and with high impact,” said Dr. Manny Dominguez, CEO of Simulocity.

Another popular request Simulocity received is from event organizers who would like to buy booths in bulk to cover their event, and then resell virtual booths to their exhibitors in commonly prepackaged offerings with their physical booths. This allows event organizers to create new revenue streams, while also creating a year-round marketplace for their exhibitors that extends way beyond a standard 3-5 day event. Show organizers use an embeddable link that integrates their entire directory of virtual booths into their own event website or show platform. Event organizers can minimize costs by not having to buy an expensive platform, all while still leveraging Simulocity’s technology to maximize their revenues, save on upfront expenses, and provide a highly innovative and much sought-after tool for their exhibitors.

Booths2Go and Expos2Go will be available at the beginning of Q3 2023, and Simulocity is now accepting pre-orders by visiting www.booths2go.com.

About Simulocity

Located in Orlando, Florida, Simulocity is a technology solutions firm comprised of top innovators with decades of proven results in delivering innovative and ground-breaking technologies around the globe. Simulocity develops customized simulation technologies for a myriad of industries. Their expertise is in integrating and innovating leading-edge technologies, including virtual platforms for business, developing luxury-feel immersive experiences, learning via gamification, business intelligence, and all combined with expert project management.

Simulocity is the recipient of numerous awards, including Healthcare Tech Outlook - Top 10 Healthcare Simulation Solution Providers, CIO Applications – Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers, and CIO Review – 20 Most Promising Gamification Technology Solution Providers.