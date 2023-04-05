Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagent Market Growth Led by Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Segment (37.89% CAGR) 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are important diagnostic reagents that are being used in biomedical research; microbiological research; in the diagnosis of Hepatitis, AIDs, influenza, herpes simplex, chlamydia infections; and in the treatment of infections and cancer. The monoclonal antibodies being directed at single epitopes are highly specific, homogeneous, and can be produced in unlimited quantities. The hybridoma-derived or bacterially cloned monoclonal antibody technology has enabled the mass production of highly specific probes for antigenic sites, whether on hormones, enzymes, receptors, or microbial products.

Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagent Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Tests (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent, Double Antigen Sandwich Chemiluminescence Method, Recombinant Immunoblot Assay, and Dot-immunogold Filtration Assay) and Application (Tumor Monitoring, Virus Detection, Hormones Diagnosis, and Others)

Global Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagent Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - US$ 7,654.06 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 18,507.20 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2022-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 168

No. of Tables - 57

No. of Charts & Figures - 73

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Tests and Application

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

According to the NCBI report, researchers have identified therapeutic applications for mAbs since their development. mAbs possess many promising potential therapeutic applications, such as treating asthma, autoimmune diseases, cancer, poisoning, septicemia, substance abuse, viral infections, and other diseases. Additionally, in therapeutic applications, mAbs can be utilized in their naked form or as carriers by being conjugated to a tiny molecule or drug. Moreover, monoclonal antibody-based technology acts as an important tool in discovering novel therapeutic targeted drugs and developing novel therapeutic agents such as antibody-based drugs.

Top Players mentioned in this report are –

BioGenex; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Biocare Medical, LLC; Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.; Creative Diagnostics; GenWay Biotech; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; ABclonal, Inc.; Apto-Gen; and Abcam plc are a few of the leading companies operating in the global monoclonal antibody diagnostic reagent market.

According to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia report, the US Congress passed the Biologics Control Act to regulate the sale of viruses, serums, toxins, and analogous products. Due to this act the laboratories of the US Health Public Service has started overlooking the manufacturing of biologics. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supported the development of monoclonal antibodies during the rising number of COVID-19 cases. For instance, in December 2021, the FDA announced expanding the emergency use authorization (EUA) of "bamlanivimab" and "etesevimab" effective for treating mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in all younger pediatric patients, including newborns.

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rapid growth of COVID-19 cases, which led to the high demand for the diagnosis of COVID-19 among the population. For instance, the European Commission signed a contract with Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company, to supply a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19-infected patients. It marks the latest development in this first portfolio of five promising therapeutics announced by the European Commission under the EU COVID-19 Therapeutics Strategy in June 2021. The monoclonal antibody diagnostic reagent played a vital role in the diagnosis of COVID-19 patients, which increased the product demand.

