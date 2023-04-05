NAMTA Gives Highest Honor to Craft Industry Executive Jim Scatena

Hall of Fame Award Goes to Former CEO of FloraCraft and Current Board Member of Help Heal Veterans

It is difficult to think of anyone who has had a more significant positive impact on the association or who is more deserving of this award than Jim.” — Leah Siffringer, Executive Director, NAMTA

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Art Materials Trade Association (NAMTA) has named Jim Scatena the recipient of its Hall of Fame Award, NAMTA’s highest recognition for supporters, volunteers, and champions of the association. The announcement was made last week at Creativation by NAMTA, the largest tradeshow for the creative materials industry which was held in Columbus, Ohio.

“It is difficult to think of anyone who has had a more significant positive impact on the association or who is more deserving of this award than Jim,” said Leah Siffringer, Executive Director, NAMTA. “From the early discussions of a possible merger with AFCI and NAMTA to today, his expertise, guidance and leadership have been invaluable to not only the association but to assisting the NAMTA staff and board in navigating all that was involved with the merger. The association would not be where it is today without Jim’s support.”

Scatena is a widely recognized craft industry leader and the retired CEO and President of FloraCraft Corporation, the world’s largest fabricator of Styrofoam® brand products for the arts & crafts market. Located in Ludington, Michigan, FloraCraft is a key supplier to many art materials and craft supply merchants.

“I am truly honored to be inducted into the NAMTA Hall of Fame,” said Scatena. “And my true reward is all of the great relationships and lifetime friendships that this industry has returned to me."

Scatena is the former Chairman of the Association for Creative Industries (AFCI), and serves on the board of Help Heal Veterans, a national non-profit organization that helps veterans and active-duty military suffering the effects of combat-related injuries, heal and thrive through craft therapy. Craft therapy has been shown to be extremely effective as part of the treatment plan for persons with long-term injuries or psychological trauma.

“At Help Heal Veterans, we are firm believers in the healing power of arts and crafts,” said Capt. Joe McClain (USN, Ret.), CEO, Help Heal Veterans. “We are fortunate to have Jim serve on our board and congratulate him on this well-deserved award.”

Before joining FloraCraft, Scatena served as Vice President and General Manager of Wilton Enterprises, a consumer products packaged goods company serving the housewares and crafts industries. He also served as chairperson of the Craft & Hobby Association, the industry’s national trade association.

Earlier in his career, Scatena was Director of Sales with the art materials division of Binney & Smith, the manufacturer and marketer of Crayola brand crayons.

About Help Heal Veterans

Help Heal Veterans is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping injured veterans and active-duty military heal and thrive through the use of craft therapy.

For 50 years, Help Heal Veterans has made a real difference in the lives of America's veterans by helping them heal from the visible and invisible wounds of war through therapeutic crafts. Founded during the Vietnam War, Heal Vets supplies craft therapy kits free of charge to active-duty military and veterans and is the nation’s leader in using craft therapy. The therapy kits often become an integral part of the treatment plan for patients recovering from traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, or other wounds of war. Heal Vets has distributed more than 31 million kits. Heal Vets is one of the top veterans' organizations in the U.S. and is respected for using contributions wisely and effectively.