CybeReady Publishes Remote Workforce CISO Training Toolkit as Global Work-From-Home Day Arrives

Security Awareness Training (SAT) Experts at CybeReady Deliver Educational Guide on Maintaining a Secure Remote Work Environment
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training , today announced the company’s Remote Workforce CISO Training Toolkit, now available for free download. The new educational resource for businesses of any size comes as Global Work-From-Home Day returns on April 10th every year, reinforcing the need for a more security aware business culture as cyber threats continue to target remote workers.
Founded in 2019, Global Work-From-Home Day celebrates the rise of remote work. However, with remote work there are security risks that CISOs should be aware of as they manage their remote workforce environments. Some of these risks include insecure Wi-Fi networks, phishing scams, weak passwords, personal device usage to access company data, and lack of onsite IT support. To help CISOs become more aware of the issues and better train their employees to deal with these risks, CybeReady has released the Remote Workforce CISO Toolkit, an easy-to-use training guide to increase awareness of high-risk issues.
The Remote Workforce CISO Toolkit not only applies to home-based work environments, but also to co-working spaces where individuals from different companies or industries can work in the same physical location such as WeWork or Fusion Workplaces. Remote workspaces can also include remote offices, where employees work from a company-managed remote space as part of a distributed team. A remote worker may also be a digital nomad, who may work from a coffee shop, hotel and restaurant all in a single day. Finally, there are hybrid remote work environments where the employee may work part-time from home and come into the office for collaboration and meetings.
Some of the recommendations highlighted in the Remote Workforce CISO Toolkit for executives and employees to be aware of, regardless of the remote workspace, include:
1. Ditch your default Wi-Fi password: Hackers can easily exploit default passwords, leaving your router vulnerable. Be sure to set a strong password of 12+ characters.
2. Work only on company-issued devices: Personal devices are no place for work-related documents (They typically lack robust security features). If accessing your calendar, email or instant messaging apps on your personal smartphone are a must, avoid sharing sensitive data.
3. Keep your company data tech safe: Prevent unauthorized access to sensitive material by setting up a dedicated workspace for your use only (no friends or family).
4. Protect your devices while traveling: Leaving home for 48 hours or more? Store work devices securely and ensure they're protected while on the move.
5. Tech issues call for expert support - When it comes to IT challenges, DIY isn't the way to go. Reach out to your IT department pros; they've got this!
It is especially important to properly train employees and allocate resources to protect Work-From-Home and other remote work environments. Remote workers today are facing an increasing number of cyber threats, ranging from the ever-present phishing or ransomware attack to "Zoom bombing" and other types of video conferencing attacks targeting these platforms.
"Working remotely has revolutionized the way we work, but it has also opened the door to a growing wave of cyber threats,” said Eitan Fogel, CybeReady CEO. “Companies must remain vigilant, properly train their employees and invest in cybersecurity measures to protect the organization from these evolving threats. CybeReady’s fully-automated training solution allows CISOs to easily and effectively train employees year-round, wherever they are.”
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and London. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
