Stock Up for Spring at the Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival

COLUMBIA – Spring is in the air, and the Pee Dee Spring Plant & Flower Festival will be held at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market April 20-23, 2023.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor, and much more from a variety of vendors. The Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions, and a variety of food vendors will be set up at the festival.

The four-day event runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. The market has complimentary electric vehicle charging stations. Wagons are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is located at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

For more information about the Spring Plant and Flower Festival, contact Market Manager Bob Sager at bsager@scda.sc.gov or 843-665-5154. You can also visit agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets or find the market on Facebook at @PeeDeeFarmersMarket.

